A Taiwanese mountaineer known as the ‘bikini hiker’ has died of suspected hypothermia after falling into a ravine

caption Taiwanese mountaineer Gigi Wu died after falling into a ravine. source @GigiWu.BGN / Facebook

A Taiwanese mountaineer known as the “bikini hiker” has died from suspected hypothermia after a fall in central Taiwan, Nantou County Fire Department told local media on Monday.

36-year-old Gigi Wu was reportedly hiking by herself in Yushan National Park when she fell some 20-30 metres and was left unable to move.

Wu was able to use her satellite phone to call for help. However, bad weather conditions hampered helicopter rescue efforts. After three rescue helicopters were unable to reach her, Nantou County Fire Department sent rescuers on foot, Taiwan News reported.

They were too late, though, and the hiker was found dead the following day after temperatures dropped below freezing during the night.

“The weather conditions in the mountains are not good, we have asked our rescuers to move the body to a more open space and after the weather clears we will make a request for a helicopter to bring the body down,” Lin Cheng-yi, from the Nantou County Fire and Rescue Services, told reporters.

Wu, whose Instagram account appears to have since been closed down, had also gained a Facebook following of around 18,000 fans who knew her for posting bikini-clad photos atop mountains.

Despite being known for bikini photos, Wu was an experienced climber and her photos appear to show her using proper equipment and precautions during her expeditions, BBC reports.

In an interview with local channel FTV last year, Wu said she had scaled more than 100 peaks in four years.

“I put on a bikini in each one of the 100 mountains. I only have around 97 bikinis so I accidentally repeated some,” she said.

When asked why she did it, she replied: “It just looks so beautiful, what’s not to like?”

Wu’s last Facebook post, dated January 18, shows a view of the clouds over the mountains. The post has received over 1,000 comments, with many taking the time to pay tribute to the mountaineer.

“Ms Gigi Wu, May angels bring you up higher than being before. Rest In Peace,” wrote one fan.

“RIP in your favourite mountains,” wrote another.