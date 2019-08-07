A hero Walmart supervisor protected about 100 customers during the El Paso shooting by leading them out the back of the store and hiding them in shipping containers

- source
- The “Today” show spoke with a Walmart supervisor who helped save dozens of lives in the El Paso shooting.
- When he heard the first shots, Gilbert Serna started leading people out the back door and then hid them in shipping containers.
- Twenty-two people were killed and 24 were injured in the shooting on Saturday.
A Walmart supervisor is being hailed as a hero for saving dozens of people in Saturday’s El Paso shooting.
Gilbert Serna told the “Today” show on Wednesday that he had just returned from his lunch break that morning when he heard the first shots and jumped into emergency mode.
Serna said he went into the store and started leading customers and employees out a rear exit, and then hid them away from the shooter in shipping containers.
He directed some other customers he saw at the side of the building to run to a nearby Sam’s Club for safety.
Serna estimates that he helped about 100 people during the shooting, many of them elderly.
Eventually, Serna ran to the Sam’s Club as well, where he saw multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
“Once I got to Sam’s I noticed customers with gunshot wounds to their legs and arms, a customer who didn’t know he has been shot in his back,” Serna said on the “Today” show. “I saw a baby full of blood. It was horrible.”
New stories have emerged of remarkable heroism and survival during Saturday’s shooting rampage at a Walmart in El Paso.
Walmart employee Gilbert Serna may have saved dozens of lives. He led 100 people out through a fire exit and then hid them in shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/UDCHY1mIyk
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 7, 2019
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon met with and thanked Serna on Tuesday. “We heard story after story of courageous associates putting others ahead of themselves,” McMillon said in an Instagram post. “When the worst happens, we counter with our best selves.”
Last week, our Walmart family suffered two separate acts of violence. It’s difficult to find a word strong enough to describe the way we feel. We’re feeling a range of emotions – shock, anger, grief. We also feel gratitude for the first responders in El Paso and Southaven and are proud of the way associates reacted so courageously. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m in El Paso today, and I’ve met heroes. We heard incredible stories of associates who made heroic efforts to get customers to safety. From our manager, Robert, who was leaving the store then ran back when he heard shots, to Gilbert and Lasonya, who helped dozens of customers to safety out the back of the store, to Mayra, who may have been the very first responder, and did an exceptional job bandaging wounds and helping customers escape. I also got to thank Sarah and her team from the Sam’s Club next door for the care they provided to customers. We heard story after story of courageous associates putting others ahead of themselves. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When the worst happens, we counter with our best selves. We support each other, pray, stand firm and heal together. We’re proud to be woven into the American fabric as a place for all people, a community gathering place. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As it becomes clear that the shooting in El Paso was motivated by hate, we’re more resolved than ever to foster an inclusive environment where all people are valued and welcomed. Our store in El Paso is well known as a tight-knit community hub, where we serve customers from both sides of the border. I continue to be amazed at the strength and resilience we find in the diversity of communities where we live and work. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re a learning organization, and we’ll work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence. We’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses, and will act in a way that reflects our best values and ideals, focused on the needs of our customers, associates and communities. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thanks for what you do every day, especially during this difficult time. I’m grateful to be part of this team and proud of you.
Serna said many customers have been reaching out to him to thank him for saving their or a loved one’s life.
“I will never forget the faces of them as they’re running out of the fire exits,” Serna said on the “Today” show. “I will never forget the recognition that I’m getting from the customers reaching out to me and telling me you saved my aunt, you saved my uncle, you saved my mom, my dad, my in-laws, you saved somebody in their families, you’re a hero. I will never forget that.”
