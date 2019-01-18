Furious people are destroying their razors after watching Gillette’s ad — but it gave the company a crucial advantage over some of its biggest competitors

caption A still from Gillette’s controversial new ad. source Gillette

On Monday, Gillette released a new commercial, called “We Believe,” showing men and boys bullying one another and engaging in sexual harassment. The ad, inspired by the #MeToo movement, encourages men to “say the right thing” and “act the right way.”

Angry consumers are threatening to boycott the brand over its new ad. Some are even throwing away their razors in protest and posting about it on social media.

Despite this, a recent survey by Morning Consult found that the backlash may be overblown – most people surveyed who watched the ad said they had a positive opinion of it.

Social media has lit up with debates about Gillette’s new ad, called “We Believe,” telling men to stand up against toxic masculinity in the era of #MeToo.

Some people have threatened to boycott the brand, posting photos and videos on social media of themselves discarding Gillette razors in protest and saying they’ll shop at rival razor brands such as Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club, which are already chipping away at Gillette’s business.

However, a recent survey found it’s possible that the backlash has been overstated and that the ad may actually be having a positive effect on Gillette’s image.

A survey of 2,201 adults conducted this week by Morning Consult and released on Thursday found that the majority of those surveyed who watched the ad (61%) said they had a positive opinion of it.

Moreover, of the people who said they used products from Harry’s or Dollar Shave Club, 56% said they would be more likely to buy from Gillette after watching the ad.

Gillette had long been the market leader for razors until buzzy new startups such as Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club arrived on the scene.

Harry’s, the direct-to-consumer service, immediately became a hit with millennials. In early 2018, it raised $112 million in funding to expand its business beyond men’s grooming, bringing its total funding to $375 million.

Dollar Shave Club, which offers a similar subscription service, was bought by Unilever for $1 billion in 2016 in one of the most expensive purchases of an e-commerce company.