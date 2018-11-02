THEN AND NOW: The ‘Gilmore Girls’ cast on their first vs. last season

caption Characters grew and changed a lot during the first run of the show. source The WB

The original “Gilmore Girls” series ran for seven years and seven seasons from 2000 to 2007.

The titular Gilmore girls Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel), and Emily (Kelly Bishop) easily stole the show episode in and episode out.

But the show also captivated fans with its charming hometown feel and an ensemble cast of quirky characters. Without every member of the show, it wouldn’t have been what it was.

Most of the characters stuck around for all seven seasons, although some did depart earlier when their storylines had run their course.

With that in mind, here’s how every character started and ended the show in its original seven seasons.

Lorelai Gilmore worked hard to get her career and romantic life where she wanted them to be.

First seen: season one, episode one as a coffee-loving single mom working as a manager of an inn.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a coffee-loving single mom who now owns her own inn and found love with the man who once just served her coffee.

Rory Gilmore graduated from an ivy-league school and landed a killer job.

First seen: season one, episode one as a shy high schooler still trying to figure out what she wanted from life.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a Yale graduate about to go work as a reporter on Barack Obama’s campaign.

Luke Danes found the love of his life.

First seen: season one, episode one as a cranky diner owner who was clearly Lorelai’s soulmate even though neither of them could see it yet.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a slightly less cranky diner owner who finally realized Lorelai was the missing piece in his life.

Emily Gilmore loosened up and learned how to love her daughter in her own way.

First seen: season one, episode one as Lorelai’s estranged mother.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as Lorelai’s very much present mother, even if the two don’t always get along.

Richard Gilmore earned his daughter’s love.

First seen: season one, episode one as Lorelai’s father, who doesn’t quite know how to connect to her.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as Lorelai’s proud father, who can learn as much from his daughter as she can from him.

Christopher Hayden grew so much as a dad.

First seen: season one, episode 14 as Rory’s dad, who was still living a pretty carefree life and wasn’t super present in her life.

Last seen: season seven, episode 21. After his daughter Gigi was born, Christopher stepped up for both her and Rory, trying to be present in both their lives.

Lane Kim stopped having to hide who she was from her mom.

First seen: season one, episode one as Rory’s best friend who also has to hide pretty much every aspect of her life from her controlling mother.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a married mom of twins who doesn’t let anything hold her back from her love of music and playing in her band.

Sookie found love and a family and helped Lorelai open their own inn.

First seen: season one, episode one as an amazing cook who was also a total klutz in the kitchen.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a married mother of two (and one of the way) still being a total boss in the kitchen as part-owner of the Dragonfly Inn with Lorelai.

Dean loved and lost Rory on more than one occasion.

First seen: season one, episode one as the new kid in town and Rory’s first love interest.

Last seen: season five, episode 18 as a cynical divorcée who thinks that Luke and Lorelai are as doomed as he and Rory were. His last scene is him helping move furniture for the town museum and berating Luke for thinking he can make Lorelai happy.

Jess Mariano got his act together and even wrote a book.

First seen: season two, episode five as Luke’s troublemaker nephew who came to Stars Hollow to get on the right path.

Last seen: season six, episode 18 as an established author with his own small publishing company.

Logan left the show heartbroken.

First seen: season five, episode three as a playboy Yale student whom Rory couldn’t stand.

Last seen: season seven, episode 21 when Rory turned down his marriage proposal, choosing to go live her own life instead of one with Logan.

Paris learned how to let people into her life and change course when she didn’t get into Harvard.

First seen: season one, episode two as Rory’s academic arch enemy at Chilton.

Last seen: season seven, episode 21 as Rory’s best friend and fellow Yale graduate.

Doyle graduated and found love.

First seen: season four, episode eight as Rory’s newspaper editor at Yale.

Last seen: season seven, episode 21 as Paris’ boyfriend, no matter how much they might fight.

Mrs. Kim learned how to love her daughter no matter what.

First seen: season one, episode one as Lane’s strict, overbearing mother.

Last seen: season seven, episode 16 as she helps Lane prepare for having twins and starts to accept her daughter for who she is.

Miss Patty was still queen of Stars Hollow.

First seen: season one, episode one as the dance instructor/general know-it-all about town.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as someone still very much involved in the town goings on and who is instrumental in helping Rory’s goodbye party come together.

Michel’s cranky heart melted a little.

First seen: season one, episode one as a cranky inn desk manager.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a cranky inn desk manager, but one whose heart can occasionally be softened by the right people and his dogs.

Jackson went from Sookie’s vegetable guy to her husband.

First seen: season one, episode two as the vegetable and fruit supplier for the Independence Inn.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as Sookie’s husband and father of their children with his produce business holding steady.

Babette was still just as involved in Lorelai and Rory’s lives.

First seen: season one, episode two as Lorelai and Rory’s friendly and often overly concerned neighbor.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as someone who would still do anything for those Gilmore girls and who helps make sure Rory’s going away party isn’t ruined by the rain.

Kirk became a man of a thousand jobs with one very sweet girlfriend.

First seen: season one, episode five as a new employee at Doose’s market.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22, happily dating Lulu and still helping out around town wherever needed.

Taylor Doose served Stars Hollow well until the end.

First seen: season one, episode seven as the local grocery store owner and a someone who loved to show town pride and bicker with Luke about pretty much anything.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 still the town’s leader through and through, with an improved relationship with fellow business owner Luke no less.

Zack got married and became a father.

First seen: season three, episode four as the lead singer in Lane’s band.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as Lane’s husband, father of her twins, and still her band mate until the end.

Max Medina found his way back to Chilton.

First seen: season one, episode four as Rory’s teacher at Chilton and a love interest for Lorelai

Last seen: season three, episode 19. After returning to Chilton from a stint teaching at Stanford, he found himself immediately drawn back to his former fiancée Lorelai. But he was clear that he didn’t think things would work out between them since they didn’t last time.

Liz Danes grew up so much.

First seen: season four, episode 12 as Luke’s sister who moved home to try to get her life on track.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 as a new mother with a budding jewelry business and a supportive husband.

TJ was always there for his family.

First seen: season four, episode 13 as Liz’s boyfriend. He was a little on the annoying side, but totally loving.

Last seen: season seven, episode 16 as a father, husband, and homeowner. He really grew into someone dependable for Liz and his child.

Louise went from Chilton student to party queen.

First seen: season one, episode two as Paris’ snooty friend.

Last seen: season four, episode 17 as a party girl who’s spending weeks in Florida for different colleges’ spring breaks.

Madeline followed right along with Louise.

First seen: season one, episode two as Paris and Louise’s other friend at Chilton.

Last seen: season four, episode 17 as someone who still follows along with whatever Louise wants to do.

Lulu fell for the town’s quirkiest member.

First seen: season four, episode six as Kirk’s date who seemed to actually like him.

Last seen: season seven, episode 22 where she is still happily dating Kirk and all his quirks.

April Nardini developed a close relationship with her father.

First seen: season six, episode nine as Luke’s daughter, even though he didn’t know that when she first visited his diner.

Last seen: season seven, episode 20. After moving to New Mexico with her mom, she and Luke kept in touch via phone.

