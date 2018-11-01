15 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Gilmore Girls’

caption “Gilmore Girls” had a lot going on behind the scenes. source Warner Bros.

Chances are, if you’ve taken a gander at the internet over the last few years or so or scrolled through Netflix, you know that “Gilmore Girls” fandom is alive and well. But there are some things about the beloved (and sometimes divisive) series that neither casual fans or even the most devoted know about.

Though there are many facts about the series that are certainly common knowledge, like the fact that they considered a spin-off show for Jess, which would have told the story about what happened once he left Stars Hollow for Venice Beach to see his father, there are also plenty of interesting facts that are far less well-known. If you count yourself among the series’ legion of fans, here’s what you need to know.

There were many more than just 1,000 yellow daisies during Max’s proposal to Lorelai.

caption The room was large, so there were way more than just 1,000 yellow daisies. source The WB

Though they never ended up actually getting married, early on in the series, Max (one of Rory’s teachers at Chilton) memorably proposed to Lorelai by sending her 1,000 yellow daisies, after she noted that a proposal should contain something special such as, you guessed it, 1,000 yellow daisies. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator and long-time writer and producer Amy Sherman-Palladino disclosed that because the set was so large, there were actually many more than just 1,000 yellow daisies in the room.

“Three or four times we had to send people back to get yellow daisies,” Sherman-Palladino told the magazine. “I think we wiped out yellow daisies on the West Coast.”

This was Alexis Bledel’s first major acting gig.

caption Bledel was new to acting in “Gilmore Girls.” source The WB

Though Alexis Bledel would go on to act in movies and land additional TV roles, “Gilmore Girls” was her first big acting job. You may have heard that Lauren Graham had to sometimes physically move Bledel to make sure she was in the right place, and that’s because Bledel was a total newbie.

Melissa McCarthy wasn’t Amy Sherman-Palladino’s original Sookie.

caption Alex Borstein was hired before Melissa McCarthy as Sookie. source The WB

Though Melissa McCarthy became an absolutely vital part of the cast in her role as Lorelai’s best friend, coworker, and co-owner of The Dragonfly, she wasn’t the first actress chosen for the role of Sookie. HelloGiggles noted that Alex Borstein, who later guest-starred as Drella the harpist, was originally cast as Sookie and even played her in the un-aired pilot.

Sean Gunn, who played Kirk on the show, originally appeared as “Mick.”

caption Sean Gunn as Independence Inn delivery man, Mick and Kirk. source The WB

If you’ve re-watched “Gilmore Girls” a number of times, you may have caught on to the fact that Sean Gunn, who played Kirk on the show, first appeared on the show as Mick, as Glamour noted. Mick was a DSL installer that Emily hired to outfit the younger Gilmore girls’ home with higher-speed internet after Rory started at Chilton. He also played a guy who delivered swans to the Independence Inn.

There was almost a season (or entire show) focusing on only one of the Gilmore girls.

caption The show also focused on the people in Stars Hallow and the girls’ love life. source Warner Bros.

Towards the end of the series, you didn’t see the Gilmore girls together quite as often, because Rory was at Yale, while Lorelai was living in Stars Hollow and running her inn. But what you might not know is that there was almost a season or even potentially an entire show, that only focused on one of the Gilmore girls.

In an interview with TV Guide, Lauren Graham said that they discussed the possibility of a spin-off focused on Rory, after the seven seasons that you know as “Gilmore Girls” concluded.

Paris was written specifically for Liza Weil.

caption Liza Weil auditioned for Rory but ended up getting a character written for her. source The WB

Liza Weil is so memorable as Paris Geller, but Weil actually originally auditioned for the role of Rory. BuzzFeed News reported that while Weil, of course, didn’t get the part of Rory, Sherman-Palladino called and said that she’d like to write a character for her and that’s how Paris came to be.

Jackson wasn’t initially intended to be a series regular.

caption Jackson was originally just a guest role. source The WB

Jackson Belleville was Sookie’s husband on the series, but he wasn’t initially a series regular either. Jackson Douglas (who played Jackson on the show) auditioned with his then-wife Borstein, who played Sookie in the pilot. He said that his role was originally a guest role, but that plan changed and Jackson became a recurring character.

The cast didn’t even always understand the pop culture references the show became known for.

caption Sometimes they had to look up the pop culture references. source The WB

“Gilmore Girls” is well-known for its inclusion of all manner of pop culture references, packing them into each and every episode. And while the Gilmore girls on the show clearly knew what they were talking about, the cast wasn’t always as clear. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alexis Bledel said, “we’d have to look them up on our own, typically.”

So it wasn’t just you.

Chris Pine auditioned for the show.

caption Chris Pine could have been on the show. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In an interview with the UK’s Daily Record, Chris Pine said that he auditioned for “Gilmore Girls.” He later revealed he wasn’t sure what part he would have played but it was “probably a boyfriend or something.”

Lane’s boyfriend Dave “went to California,” and actor Adam Brody left the show for “The O.C.”

caption Dave Rygalski left Stars Hallow to be Seth on the The OC. source The WB/ The CW

If you’ve watched “Gilmore Girls,” and were also a general fan of teen shows in the 2000s, you may have noticed that Adam Brody had a role on “Gilmore Girls.” As Glamour noted, Brody’s character, Dave Rygalski, left Connecticut to go to college in California when Brody left to star on new southern California show, “The O.C.”

Alexis Bledel’s coffee cup did not contain coffee.

caption Alexis preferred soda. source The WB

Though both Lorelai and Rory were known to be voracious coffee drinkers, Alexis Bledel’s cup wasn’t full of coffee. Since Bledel disliked coffee, her cup was typically full of soda instead.

Jess only appeared on the scene to put off Luke and Lorelai’s relationship longer.

caption Jess was written in as an obstacle. source Warner Bros. Television

Many “Gilmore Girls” fans say that they’re #TeamJess, but the Jess character, memorably played by Milo Ventimiglia, was actually written into the cast to put off a Luke-Lorelai relationship awhile longer. Mental Floss noted that Sherman-Palladino said that she looked for “obstacles that are real to put in their way,” one of which, apparently, was Luke’s nephew Jess, coming to live with him and get awfully cozy with Rory.

Lauren Graham’s coffee cup wasn’t always coffee either.

caption Graham would drink water. source The WB

While Bledel typically forwent the coffee because she just didn’t like it, Graham sometimes opted out of coffee for a different reason. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Graham said that since she tends to drink a lot of coffee off-set, she sometimes switched it with water while filming.

Alexis Bledel can speak Spanish, so Rory’s struggle with the language was all acting.

caption Rory’s scene speaking Spanish is all acting, since it’s her first language. source The WB

Though Rory struggled with Spanish on the show, Alexis Bledel does not struggle with speaking Spanish in real life. As Parade noted, Bledel’s first language was Spanish and she didn’t learn English until later on.

The food at Friday night dinner was not as tasty as you’d think.

caption Graham loved filming these scenes but not eating the food. source The WB

One of the mainstays of the show were the Gilmore family’s Friday night dinners. According to CNN, these were Graham’s favorite scenes to film, but she said that the food typically wasn’t very good. The Friday night dinner scenes were where so many things happened and so much of the relationships between the Gilmores were shown, these scenes tended to be fan-favorites as well.

