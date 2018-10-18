2 ‘Gilmore Girls’ stars reunited on TV and even included a clever throwback to the show

caption Logan and Finn (Czuchry and Sade) were reunited. source The WB

A recent episode of “The Resident” featured a mini “Gilmore Girls” reunion starring Matt Czuchry and Tanc Sade.

Czuchry played Logan Huntzberger on “GG” and Sade played his best friend Finn.

Sade posted a photo of the two on set on his Instagram page and fans left excited comments.

On Monday night, an episode of Fox’s medical drama television show “The Resident” included a very special surprise in the form of a mini “Gilmore Girls” reunion. Matt Czuchry, who previously played Logan Huntzberger on “Gilmore Girls” and now stars as Conrad Hawkins in “The Resident,” was joined by one of his former “GG” co-stars, Tanc Sade.

Sade played Finn on “GG,” one of Logan’s best friends and fellow members of the Life and Death Brigade at Yale University. And on Monday’s episode of “The Resident,” he played a hospital patient named Josh who was described as a “professional adventure guide.” Josh was actually quite similar to Finn: both characters were risk-takers pulling crazy stunts.

“Gilmore Girl” fans watching the show might have noticed the subtle Easter egg in the episode as well. When Josh is lying in his hospital bed, he shows Conrad a picture of him skydiving. In the picture, he’s wearing a sweater with the words “LDB” on it, an acronym for the Life and Death Brigade.

Sade spoke about the reunion with BuzzFeed News, saying that being back on set with Czuchry felt like “old times.” He said that the two have a “strong bond,” explaining, “We can go months without talking, but then it’s like nothing has passed.”

He was also full of praise for Czuchry, saying, “He’s extremely generous with his fellow actors and is the hardest worker I know, and a phenomenal talent.”

This isn’t the first time Czuchry and Sade have appeared in a scene together since the original “GG” series ended. Both made appearances in the Netflix revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.”

Still, fans were thrilled to see them back together.

“First thing I saw when I opened insta and it gave me all the feels ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” one Instagram user said. Another echoed the same sentiment, saying, “I can’t explain how much I love this! Yay life and death brigade! #loganandfinn #gilmoregirlsaddict“

Another wrote, “Love seeing you two back together! #GilmoreGirls4Eva#NamedMyBabyDean.”

Others took this as an opportunity to ask if there would ever be more new episodes of “Gilmore Girls.

“Logan and Finn ❤️ ???? ❤️???????? really miss you guys!! and the LADB!!! how about another episode of ❤️GG??? pls. talk to Amy SP!!!!!”

So will it happen? Sade told BuzzFeed, “It’s something we often talk about. But that’s not up to us.”

