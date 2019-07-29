Multiple injuries reported in shooting at California garlic festival

caption Los Angeles Police Department gang unit officers tape off a Crime Scene Investigation area following the shooting of a man September 14, 2007 in the Northeast precinct of Los Angeles, California. source Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Multiple injuries have been reported at a festival in California on Sunday.

Police have confirmed on Twitter they are responding to an active shooter situation at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. The three-day festival was in its final day on Sunday.

Ambulance responders were told that 11 people were injured, according to NBC Bay Area

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter that it was monitoring reports of an active shooter situation and that casualties have been reported.

Police confirmed on Twitter they are responding to reports of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

“The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival,” the department tweeted.

They added that the crime scene was still active as of 8:30 p.m. local time.

As a reminder please do not come to Christmas Hill Park, this is still an active crime scene.

We will be sharing information with the media soon and thank you for your patience during this rapidly evolving situation. #GilroyActiveShooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

We are monitoring reports of an active shooter situation w/ casualties at the annual Garlic Festival in the small city of Gilroy. A weekend dedicated to fun, friends & family has been tragically marked by a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 29, 2019

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center told NBC Bay Area that it received five patients that were being assessed by staff.

The Gilroy Police Department did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Video from the event shows people running from the festival stalls.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down in a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. https://t.co/ufzR4VllUL pic.twitter.com/giApm5t2bX — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that multiple San Jose police units and fire units were called in to help respond to the situation.

Praying for lives and recoveries of each of the shooting victims at #GilroyGarlicFestival. We will continue to support our neighbors in any way we can. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) July 29, 2019

Gilroy, a city in the northern Santa Clara County known for its garlic production, hosts an annual garlic festival. The three-day festival was in its final day on Sunday.

President Donald Trump on Sunday evening tweeted that law enforcement was on the scene and that reports indicate the shooter has not yet been apprehended.

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that his office was monitoring the situation and that the situation was “nothing short of horrific.”

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019

2020 candidate Kamala Harris called the shooting “simply horrific.”

“Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate.”

Simply horrific. I'm grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate. https://t.co/WqWNxGAQnA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2019

If you or someone you know has been affected by the shooting please call the Gilroy Police Department witness and family reunification hotline at 408-846-0583.