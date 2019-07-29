Multiple injuries reported in shooting at California garlic festival

By
Rosie Perper
-
Los Angeles Police Department gang unit officers tape off a Crime Scene Investigation area following the shooting of a man September 14, 2007 in the Northeast precinct of Los Angeles, California.

caption
Los Angeles Police Department gang unit officers tape off a Crime Scene Investigation area following the shooting of a man September 14, 2007 in the Northeast precinct of Los Angeles, California.
source
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

  • Multiple injuries have been reported at a festival in California on Sunday.
  • Police have confirmed on Twitter they are responding to an active shooter situation at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. The three-day festival was in its final day on Sunday.
  • Ambulance responders were told that 11 people were injured, according to NBC Bay Area
  • The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter that it was monitoring reports of an active shooter situation and that casualties have been reported.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Multiple injuries have been reported at a festival in California on Sunday.

Police confirmed on Twitter they are responding to reports of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

“The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival,” the department tweeted.

They added that the crime scene was still active as of 8:30 p.m. local time.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter that it was monitoring reports of an active shooter situation and that casualties have been reported.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center told NBC Bay Area that it received five patients that were being assessed by staff.

Ambulance responders were told that 11 people were injured, according to NBC Bay Area.

The Gilroy Police Department did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Video from the event shows people running from the festival stalls.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that multiple San Jose police units and fire units were called in to help respond to the situation.

Gilroy, a city in the northern Santa Clara County known for its garlic production, hosts an annual garlic festival. The three-day festival was in its final day on Sunday.

President Donald Trump on Sunday evening tweeted that law enforcement was on the scene and that reports indicate the shooter has not yet been apprehended.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that his office was monitoring the situation and that the situation was “nothing short of horrific.”

2020 candidate Kamala Harris called the shooting “simply horrific.”

“Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by the shooting please call the Gilroy Police Department witness and family reunification hotline at 408-846-0583.