These are the victims of the mass shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California

caption A man leaves the Gilroy Garlic Festival after a shooting on Sunday. source Philip Pacheco / AFP

Four people are dead, and at least 15 injured, after a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California on Sunday.

The dead includes a six-year-old boy. One of the four killed is the gunman, who was shot dead by police.

Here is what we know about the victims of the attack so far.

Here is what we know about the victims of the shooting so far:

Six-year-old Steven Romero was killed.

This is Steven Romero, 6 yrs old killed in today’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. His mother and other family members were also injured in today’s shooting, being treated at the same hospital via @janellewang @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/0HWkktGlq4 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 29, 2019

Alberto Romero, Steven’s father, told NBC Bay Area that his son had been killed at the festival.

“My son had his whole life to live, and he was only 6,” he said. “That’s all I can say.”

Trevor Irby, a recent college graduate, was identified as a victim.

Trevor Irby, 25, who studied biology at Keuka College, which is located 70 miles from Syracuse New York, was one of the victims, SF Gate reported. Irby graduated in 2017.

Irby was attending the festival with his girlfiend and fellow Keuka College alumna Sarah Warner, who was not injured in the shooting.

“Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones,” Keuka College President Amy Storey wrote in a statement. “We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates-graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow.”

An unnamed 13-year-old girl was also killed in the shooting.

According to SF Gate, police identified the third victim as a 13-year-old girl, whose name has not been released.

“Any time a life is lost, it’s a tragedy,” Smithee said at a news conference Monday. “But when it’s young people, it’s even worse. It’s very difficult.”

The gunman was shot by police.

caption A police marksman takes aim around the site of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic festival on July 28, 2019. source Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Police identified the gunman as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, according to CBS News. One witness described him to police as a tall, thin man wearing camouflage prior to identifying him.

Another witness told The Associated Press that he saw a man in a green shirt using what looked like an assault rifle.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said that police have yet to identify a motive, but witnesses said that the gunman appeared to be shooting randomly into the crowd. Smithee also told reporters that the officers are also looking for a possible second suspect.

Steven Romero’s mother and grandmother are among the injured.

caption Social media video grab of people running away as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. source @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

Maribel Romero, the grandmother of six-year-old Steven Romero, told ABC7 News that Steven’s mother and his other grandmother were also shot.

His mother was shot in her stomach and her hand and his grandmother was shot in the neck, , Maribel said.

At least 13 others are injured, some critically.

source @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

Video from my mom while in shelter inside a semi-trailer. Gilroy Garlic Festival pic.twitter.com/ZaxBdQ7V0A — Robert M. Sandoval???????? (@Rahbertmykul) July 29, 2019

Twitter user Robert Sandoval shared video footage that he said was captured by his mom, that shows injured people inside a semi-trailer at the festival.

It is unclear if the people shown in the video were brought to hospital, or are included in the police’s figure.

The Associated Press reported that those who were injured were brought to a number of different hospitals, and that some were in a fair condition while others were critical.

Police said that some injuries came from gunshots while others may have been related to the rush to escape the area, Reuters reported.