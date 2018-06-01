Ginger emojis will launch next week, along with bagels, superheroes and toilet paper

source Unicode

Emojis showing ginger people are launching in an update going live on June 5.

Unicode 11.0 will also introduce bagel, cupcake, lobster, llama and toilet paper emojis.

It will take a little longer for them to appear on your phones while operating systems update to handle the new symbols.

Emojis depicting ginger people are making their way onto the internet in a few days’ time, with a major emoji update that starts rolling out from June 5.

Cupcakes, superheroes, bagels, toilet paper, kangaroos and llamas will also be included in the update Emoji 11.0.

caption A selection of other new emojis which will be part of the Unicode 11.0 update. source Unicode/Business Insider

The Unicode Consortium, which is ultimately in charge of creating new emojis, announced the changes back in February.

A total of 157 new symbols will be added, which the site emojipedia broke down in this YouTube video:

After the update, there will be a total of 2,823 different emoji available, according to Emojipedia.

Although they will technically be available from June 5, don’t expect to immediately see the new symbols on your devices. Different mobile systems and platforms will need to update to support the new emojis.

Some platforms, like Twitter, have historically done that very quickly, while Android and Apple devices have waited longer to fold the emojis into broader operating system updates.