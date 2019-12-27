A 10-year-old girl died on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Seattle after suffering a cardiac arrest

caption News footage of the Delta craft as Los Angeles International (LAX) on Thursday. source KTLA 5

A 10-year-old girl died of a suspected cardiac arrest on a Delta flight which left Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

Flight 2423 bound for Seattle took off from Los Angeles International at 5:30 p.m. local time, but turned back soon after so the girl, who has not been named, could receive medical attention.

“Paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A 10-year-old girl died of an apparent cardiac arrest onboard a Delta flight leaving Los Angeles on Thursday.

The plane took off from Los Angeles International (LAX) for Seattle at 5:30 p.m. local time, but turned back soon after so the girl, who has not been named, could receive medical attention, KTLA 5 reported.

It landed at 5:51 p.m. according to the flight tracking website Flight Radar.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement they arrived at the plane on the runway at around 6 p.m., but were too late to save the child.

“LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help. Her death was determined on scene.”

The LAFD described the incident as a “cardiac arrest.”

caption An aerial view of Los Angeles International airport (LAX.) source Apple

In a statement, Delta told KOMO News: “Delta flight 2423 from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a medical emergency onboard.”

“The flight was met by paramedics. Delta is working to reaccommodated customers to their final destination.”

The LAFC said the LA Coroner will determine cause of death.

A cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack. A heart attack is caused by a lack of blood to the heart, whereas a cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops beating all together.