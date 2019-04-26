A ‘hero’ 3-year-old girl kept her baby brother alive for as long as 3 days after their parents’ apparent murder-suicide

caption Neighbors called police to the murder-suicide scene on April 11. source (Screengrab/KTLA)

Warning: This article contains details of suicide.

A three-year-old girl kept her infant brother safe for days after what police believe was their parents’ murder-suicide.

Investigators believe their father David Kooros Parsa shot their mother Mihoko Koike Parsa, and then turned the gun on himself.

Neighbors in Los Angeles, California, found the girl in “bad condition” reeking of urine.

A senior LAPD officer called the girl a “hero” and her brother a “miracle baby.”

A three-year-old girl took care of her infant old brother for days after her parents’ apparent murder-suicide, police say.

Detectives in Los Angeles, California, believe that David Kooros Parsa, 46, shot his 38-year-old wife Mihoko Koike Parsa and then himself, according to a press release by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Neither child has been named publicly, though one officer declared the girl a “hero” for caring for her brother in such extreme circumstances.

The children were found in their home on April 11, which officers think was around three days after the shootings.

Detective Dave Peteque on Tuesday told journalists that both children were unharmed, though they were dehydrated and hungry, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Olivia and James Robinson, who live across the street, told the KTLA new channel that they knew something was wrong when they found the girl alone downstairs. She told them her parents were upstairs, and hurt.

“She obviously was in bad condition because she reeked really bad of urine,” Olivia Robinson said. “She had more of a blank stare on her face. She was very, very quiet.”

Tony Medina, another neighbor, told CBS Los Angeles that he took the four-year-old to his house and gave her food while they waited for police.

“She heard her mom crying, and then what really was kind of heart-wrenching was when she said she saw ‘mommy was broken,'” Medina said.

Investigators said the neighbors entered the family’s home with a locksmith after the suspect’s father called them, LA Daily News reported. He was said to be concerned because he was aware of his son’s mental health issues.

The grandfather had already called police earlier in the day, but officers decided there was no reason to enter the house during the welfare check, the LAPD said.

Captain Maureen Ryan told reporters that during this time “our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive.”

“The baby is a miracle baby, and the little girl is a hero,” she continued.

Now the children are in custody of Department of Children’s Family Services, authorities said.

Their grandfather, Dr. Kooros Parsa, told British newspaper The Sun that the children are due to be adopted by relatives in Texas.

“They’re going to have fun. What’s gone is gone, but what’s here is the kids,” he said.