An influencer filmed herself licking a plane toilet seat for ‘clout’ on TikTok as part of a ‘coronavirus challenge’

caption Ava Louise spreading awareness in her own way. source Ava Louise / Twitter

Influencer Ava Louise filmed herself licking a plane seat toilet, starting a bizarre “coronavirus challenge.”

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she said.

She told Insider she did it because she didn’t want coronavirus getting more attention than her.

“What’s not gunna make people sad is a hot rich blonde 20-something-year-old licking a toilet,” she said. “It’s not like the virus can kill me anyway because I don’t use Facebook.”

An influencer filmed herself in a plane toilet licking the seat as part of a “coronavirus challenge.”

Ava Louise has appeared on Dr Phil and has over 19,000 TikTok followers and 150,000 Instagram followers. She posted the video to her Twitter on March 14.

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she said with love and sweating emojis.

People responded with disgust that she would do such a thing just for the attention. “The whites are at it again,” one person said, while another simply responded: “Classy.”

A day later, Ava Louise confirmed that she started the coronavirus challenge for “clout,” and that her actions were no worse than “eating a dude’s ass.”

“I can’t get coronavirus,” she added. “Just like the gays, rich blonde bitches are IMMUNE.”

Surprisingly, Ava Louise also started spreading awareness of important social issues.

“OK so now that you’re all on my page – racism is bad,” she tweeted. “Gay people are good. Transphobia is grosser than me licking a toilet. Good day.”

Ava Louise told Insider she licked the toilet seat because she was “tired of some bitch named corona getting more publicity than ME.” She added that “hot blondes” can recover from anything so there’s “no harm done.”

“The xenophobia makes me sad,” she said. “What’s not gunna make people sad is a hot rich blonde 20-something-year-old licking a toilet. It’s not like the virus can kill me anyway because I don’t use Facebook.”

“It was iconic,” she added. “ALS bucket challenge could never … Period.”

Overall, her video pretty much had the desired effect, she said.

“I just wanted more attention than this corona bitch but she’s GOOD,” she said. “So I capitalized off her. And now I’m like global news. My mom told me she’s proud of me I shed light on pandemic while wearing Fendi sunglasses … The serve.”

The video has also helped her song “Skinny Legend Anthem” go even more viral, she said, with TikTok megastars like Chase Hudson (lilhuddy) using it in their videos.

Swab tests have shown the most bacteria and fungal spores on a plane are found on the headrest, seatbelt buckle, tray table, and inside handle of the washroom door. There are probably also more things to catch at check-in than in the bathrooms, and toilet seats may actually be comparatively quite clean.

That's not to say you should go around licking things. But as travelling is always a fairly germy experience, hopefully Ava Louise is going to be OK.

