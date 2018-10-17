A 5-year-old girl went to the hospital after she was stung by ‘the most poisonous caterpillar in the US’

A 5-year-old Texas girl was briefly hospitalized after she was stung by the venomous Southern Flannel Moth caterpillar.

The caterpillar’s sting is known for being painful.

People who get stung should try to remove the caterpillar’s venomous spines with tape, experts say, and seek medical attention if necessary.

Lauren Chambers said her daughter, Adrie, had been playing outside at her daycare when the sting occurred. Daycare workers called Chambers to tell her what had happened.

“They said that she had been stung by the most poisonous caterpillar in the United States,” Chambers told NBC DFW.

The daycare workers believed the caterpillar fell out of a tree before it stung Adrie. After performing an online search, they determined that it was the Southern Flannel Moth caterpillar – also known as the puss caterpillar or the asp caterpillar. Underneath its woolly, hair-like coat, it’s equipped with spines that inject venom.

“The pain is a deep, aching pain,” medical entomologist Dr. Donald Hall told Wired in 2014. “It feels like it goes all the way to the bone.”

Michael Merchant, an entomologist at Texas A&M University, told NBC DFW the pain can last as long as 12 hours.

caption There are venomous spines hidden in this caterpillar’s woolly coat. source IrinaK/Shutterstock

After being stung, Adrie’s arm went numb and she couldn’t move it. Her teachers decided to use tape to remove the venomous spines still lodged in her skin. Chambers brought her daughter to the emergency room, where doctors lauded the teachers’ quick thinking.

“They said if that had not happened it could actually cause her whole body to go numb and start shutting down,” Chambers told NBC DFW.

But the scary ordeal didn’t last much longer. Adrie was treated with steroids, and now, she’s back to her normal self.

And, luckily, the caterpillars should disappear in the coming weeks as they prepare cocoons, Merchant told NBC DFW. Once the caterpillars hatch as moths, he added, they no longer have those harmful spines.

This isn’t the first time the puss caterpillar has made headlines.

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old in Florida was stung by the caterpillar and hospitalized shortly thereafter. His mother published a Facebook post about her son’s sting, which was reportedly shared hundreds of thousands of times. And in May 2017, a mom recalled hearing a “blood-curdling scream” after her 5-year-old son stepped on one of the caterpillars.

Outbreaks of puss caterpillar stings even prompted public school closures in Texas in 1923 and 1951, according to a 2005 paper on stinging caterpillars published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

The puss caterpillar is found in several states, and its sting may cause more than just pain

caption How a Southern Flannel Moth looks after emerging from its cocoon. source Brett Hondow/Shutterstock

The puss caterpillar is found on the east coast of the US from New Jersey to Florida and spreads as far west as Arkansas and Texas, according to a guide published by the University of Florida’s Entomology Department. The guide describes the caterpillar as “one of the most venomous” in the US. As the caterpillars grow in size, their venom becomes more toxic.

The painful sting is followed by swelling and redness, but those who get stung may also experience symptoms like headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, seizure, and in rare cases, abdominal pain, according to the 2005 paper. Some people may even experience multiple stings because the caterpillars can fall from trees and become lodged in clothes, “particularly shirt collars,” the paper added.

The Florida Poison Information Center (FPIC) recommends treating puss caterpillar stings by placing scotch tape over the sting, then peeling it off to remove the spines. You can also apply ice packs to the sting area. But if the person who got stung has a history of asthma or allergies, or if any allergic reactions start to develop, you should contact a doctor immediately, the FPIC says.

Merchant told NBC DFW that different people react to the stings in different ways – but if you can, it’s best to steer clear the woolly creatures altogether.

“I usually just tell people to avoid the caterpillar,” he said.

