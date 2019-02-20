A Girl Scout sold out of cookies after putting a shirtless photo of Jason Momoa on the boxes and calling them ‘Momoas’

caption Momoa himself has yet to comment on the Girl Scout’s strategy. source Shutterstock and Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Colorado-based Girl Scout Charlotte Holmberg went viral after marketing the best-selling “Samoas” cookies with a shirtless photo of “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa on the box.

Holmberg told her local news station that “moms are getting really excited and are saying they need them!”

A representative for the Girl Scouts of America told INSIDER that Holmberg has since sold out of the “Momoas,” and is on pace to sell more than the 2,000 boxes she unloaded in 2018.

We’ve seen plenty of Girl Scouts flex their creative muscles to successfully market their cookies in the past, but one budding entrepreneur from Colorado has taken the cookie-selling game to a whole new level.

Charlotte Holmberg – named a “Cookie CEO” after selling more than 2,000 boxes of cookies in 2018 – has captured the internet’s attention with her latest marketing scheme. Assisted by her mother, who is a marketing professional, the elementary schooler replaced the traditional packaging on the best-selling “Samoas” boxes with a shirtless photo of “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

Holmberg and her creative cookies went viral after she was featured on the Girl Scouts of Colorado’s Facebook and Instagram pages on February 13.

Unsurprisingly, Holmberg made some impressive sales with her inventive idea.

And, according to Holmberg, moms in the area were particularly interested in purchasing a Momoa box for themselves.

“The moms are getting really excited and are saying they need them!” Holmberg told Denver’s 9News.

But the young marketing genius knows better than to target just one audience. “Boys will also want to buy some because he might be their favorite character,” she added.

A representative for Girl Scouts of America told INSIDER that Holmberg has since sold out of her Momoa cookies, but her cookie season is ongoing.

She is likely on pace to best her already impressive sales performance from last year. The representative for Girl Scouts of America told us that the earnings from Holmberg and her troop’s cookie sales will be used “to give back locally.”

They will be “donating the money to enable Colorado girls in need to afford to become Girl Scouts, as well as collecting thousands of school supplies for students in need,” the representative said.

Momoa himself has yet to comment on her strategy.