Can you answer these basic Girl Scouts questions?

- Girl Scouts earn badges when they learn different skills.
- Test your knowledge of basic Girl Scouts survival skills and the tools they use.
There’s more to Girl Scouts of the USA than just delicious cookies.
Girl Scouts earn badges when they master different skills, participate in community service, and work to make the world a better place.
Are you as savvy as a Girl Scout? Test your knowledge of knots, basic survival skills, and general Girl Scouts trivia.
What is the Girl Scouts slogan?
Answer: “Do a good turn daily.”
Can you name the seven legacy badges?
Answer: Artist, Athlete, Citizen, Cook, First Aid, Girl Scout Way, and Naturalist.
What are “SWAPS?”
Answer: “Special Whatchamacallits Affectionately Pinned Somewhere,” or keepsakes exchanged with other Girl Scouts they meet while traveling.
What is a square knot used for?
Answer: A square knot is used to join two ropes together.
What is an “Arc of Safety?”
Answer: When holding a pocketknife, staying an arm’s length away from anyone and anything.
How does one make a “Friendship Salad?”
Answer: Each Girl Scout brings a fruit to be cut up and added to the salad, and the leader adds mini marshmallows.
Which is more dangerous: a sharp knife or a dull knife?
Answer: A dull knife, because they require more pressure to use, so you have a better chance of cutting yourself if you slip. They also leave jagged cuts that don’t heal as well.
In the three-tub dishwashing method at campsites, what are the three tubs?
Answer: Soap, rinse, and bleach.
What is a highwayman’s hitch used for?
Answer: It’s a knot that is used to tie a drip bag containing washed dishes on a line to dry, with the ability to release it easily.
What is a whetstone?
Answer: A stone used for sharpening knives. Girl Scouts learn how to use a whetstone to sharpen their pocketknives.