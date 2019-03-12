Can you answer these basic Girl Scouts questions?

caption Girl Scouts know their stuff. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Are you as savvy as a Girl Scout? Test your knowledge of knots, basic survival skills, and general Girl Scouts trivia.

What is the Girl Scouts slogan?

Answer: “Do a good turn daily.”

Can you name the seven legacy badges?

Answer: Artist, Athlete, Citizen, Cook, First Aid, Girl Scout Way, and Naturalist.

What are “SWAPS?”

Answer: “Special Whatchamacallits Affectionately Pinned Somewhere,” or keepsakes exchanged with other Girl Scouts they meet while traveling.

What is a square knot used for?

Answer: A square knot is used to join two ropes together.

What is an “Arc of Safety?”

Answer: When holding a pocketknife, staying an arm’s length away from anyone and anything.

How does one make a “Friendship Salad?”

Answer: Each Girl Scout brings a fruit to be cut up and added to the salad, and the leader adds mini marshmallows.

Which is more dangerous: a sharp knife or a dull knife?

Answer: A dull knife, because they require more pressure to use, so you have a better chance of cutting yourself if you slip. They also leave jagged cuts that don’t heal as well.

In the three-tub dishwashing method at campsites, what are the three tubs?

Answer: Soap, rinse, and bleach.

What is a highwayman’s hitch used for?

Answer: It’s a knot that is used to tie a drip bag containing washed dishes on a line to dry, with the ability to release it easily.

What is a whetstone?

Answer: A stone used for sharpening knives. Girl Scouts learn how to use a whetstone to sharpen their pocketknives.