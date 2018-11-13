A 13-year-old girl was given a dress code violation for wearing a shirt depicting a bare-shouldered Marilyn Monroe

caption The sweatshirt in question. source BlueSkyTee

A 13-year-old girl got in trouble at school for a dress code violation, her mom says.

At the time, she was wearing a shirt that showed Marilyn Monroe’s shoulders.

School officials took issue with the picture of Monroe on the sweatshirt.

When confronted, school officials said that the girl’s outfit didn’t actually violate the dress code.

Now, the Weber School District said they are investigating the incident.

Trends come and go, but middle school girls’ love of Marilyn Monroe has withstood the test of time. That’s why a 13-year-old student in South Ogden, Utah, didn’t think twice about wearing a shirt depicting the icon to school on Wednesday.

But at some point during the school day, a South Ogden Junior High School employee insisted that the 13-year-old girl change, claiming the shirt violated the school’s dress code, her mother Katie Fabert told a local Fox affiliate.

caption She got in trouble of this sweatshirt.

Fabert said her daughter was told by an employee to change into a South Ogden Junior High t-shirt but could not offer any further explanation for what happened.

“She basically just said, ‘I got dress coded for this shirt,'” Fabert said.

The next day, Fabert went to the school to get to the bottom of it all, and met with the school’s vice principal about the situation. That’s when she found out it wasn’t her daughter’s outfit that was in violation exactly – it was the outfit that Monroe was depicted wearing on the sweatshirt that school officials took issue with – primarily because the screen legend’s shoulders were exposed.

Fabert and her daughter were in disbelief, she told Fox 13. She said they tried to challenge the decision, but things became hostile.

“He just got kind of in [my daughter’s] face, and I just kind of looked over at her -and she just looked like she was on the verge of tears,” Fabert said. “I was like, ‘Alright let’s go.'”

Later, the school’s principal called to let Fabert know that this had all been a mistake. The sweatshirt, in fact, did not violate dress code and he planned to go over the school’s dress code with his staff.

caption The girl has multiple Marilyn Monroe sweatshirts.

But Fabert thinks the whole situation really spiraled out of control.

“Instead of enforcing what is actually dress code … these teachers are coming in and bringing their own opinion,” she said.

In a statement provided to Fox 13 at the time, the Weber School District said that it is investigating the situation.

“We did have an issue yesterday with a student wearing a shirt that an employee thought was in a violation of the dress code. The student was asked to wear something different,” the statement said. “The principal is in the process of reviewing that decision. We will work closely with the student and their family to appropriately resolve the matter.”

The Utah mom said her daughter just wants to wear her Monroe apparel, and says she has several sweatshirts depicting the icon.

“This whole thing just got out of hand,” Fabert said. “It was a sweater, and they made it something… and she felt bad. I mean, it’s something that she really loved.”

Recently, across the US, students and parents have said that school dress codes have gone too far. In October, a 16-year-old girl was told that leggings and a T-shirt was “inappropriate” for school. Last summer, a teen created a petition protesting her school’s “sexist” dress code after she had to retake her school picture because an off-the-shoulder top exposed her shoulders. Another high school student used her yearbook quote to point out the irony of her school’s dress code prohibiting off-the-shoulder shirts, but requiring shoulder-exposing black shawls for yearbook pics.

The Weber School District didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

