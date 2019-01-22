10 perfect places for a ‘girl’s trip’ in the US

caption These trips will be unforgettable. source Kevin Bermingham/Shutterstock

Sometimes the exact thing you need in life is a once-in-a-lifetime trip with your best girlfriends.

The good news is that there are lots of options in the US where you can go to escape from real life for a little bit.

Browse this list of places where you can do to relax, have an adventure, and hang out with your girlfriends.

Greenville, South Carolina is good for a low-key weekend.

caption Greenville, South Carolina. source Cvandyke / Shutterstock

Greenville is a small city that’s full of life – located about an hour and a half from Charlotte, North Carolina. The city has large, lush gardens, overlooking a waterfall. Head to Falls Park on the Reedy for gorgeous views by day and night. Downtown Greenville has tons of restaurants – and great Southern food. Try brunch at Tupelo Honey (their grits are delicious) and grab coffee at Coffee Underground.

San Francisco, California has endless activities.

caption San Francisco, California. source heyengel/Shutterstock

The Buena Vista serves up the best Irish coffee that I’ve ever had, so it’s definitely worth a stop.

Muir Woods is one of the most peaceful parks in the world. Take the drive across the Golden Gate Bridge and stop for a glorious walk through the woods. You’ll see giant Redwood trees and maybe catch a glimpse of the deer that live in the park.

Driving further north, you can take the girls on the Sonoma County winery trail. Want to tour Alcatraz? The boat ride there is lots of fun, and taking the audio tour is the best way to experience at the prison. Views of the city are fantastic from the island. The Haight-Ashbury district is great for shopping, and there is so much to do and see in the city.

Hershey, Pennsylvania is all about the chocolate.

caption Hershey, Pennsylvania. source Terryfic3D/ iStock

Spend a weekend with your girlfriends in cozy Hershey, Pennsylvania. Though it may seem like an unlikely spot, it can be tons of fun.

You can stay at the Hotel Hershey, where spa packages include chocolate facials and baths. The Outlets at Hershey offer great shopping, and then you can head over to Troegs Brewery for a beer.

Get some free chocolate at Chocolate World, while learning how Milton Hershey started it all. If you’re a roller-coaster lover, you can also check out Hershey Park. Short drives can take you to downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania or out to Amish country in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Sedona, Arizona is perfect for those who want to get in touch with nature.

caption Sedona, Arizona source Shutterstock

Sedona, Arizona may not seem like the typical spot for a girl’s trip, but it can be loads of fun, especially for thrill-seekers.

Get your heart pumping with a Jeep tour, plan a hike on the red rocks, or even take a helicopter ride. There are tons of ways to take in the gorgeous scenes.

After you’ve had a long day of the great outdoors, you’ll be ready to unwind with a tour of one of Arizona’s wineries or a stop at Oak Creek Brewing Company.

Delray Beach, Florida is perfect for a winter retreat.

caption Delray Beach, Florida. source ddmitr/ iStock

North of Fort Lauderdale is beautiful Delray Beach, Florida. Delray Beach is perfect for a January trip – it’s a great way to warm up in the wintertime.

It’s gorgeous and sunny here year round, so you can’t go wrong. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is a fun turtle rescue center and great for animal lovers. Miami is about an hour’s drive, not bad for a special girls’ night out. You can take the scenic drive on A1A and see all the beachfront properties and the ocean.

Spend some time on the beach and then out to dinner at night, the Delray Marketplace has lots of great restaurants and shopping.

Nashville, Tennessee is a big city with a small town feel.

caption Nashville, Tennessee source KennStilger47/Shutterstock

If you and your friends love country music, Nashville may already be on your radar. But no matter what you’re into, you’ll find something to enjoy.

Head over to the Jack Daniel’s Distillery for a tour and a tasting just outside the city. Make sure you also make your way to the Grand Ol’ Opry to see a show, as well as of the many local bars and venues.

Fans of country music will also want to hit up the Johnny Cash museum. If drinking and live music isn’t your jam there are tons of walking and bus tours to see sites like the famed Parthanon, as well as biking on the greenway.

New Orleans, Louisiana is fantastic year-round.

caption New Orleans, Louisiana source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Though it’s most often associated with Mardi Gras, New Orleans is a treat for groups all year round.

There are ghost tours and cemetery tours for those who want a thrill. You can catch a boat to do a tour of the city or to see some alligators. Catch a show at Preservation Hall or any of the other local jazz venues.

Of course, the city is dripping with history and simply walking around you’ll see spots like Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral, and more. If you want an inside experience, check out the National WWII museum.

One of the best things to do in New Orleans is eat and with places like Walker’s BBQ, Elizabeth’s, and Arnaud’s, you won’t leave hungry.

Denver, Colorado is the perfect mix of city and country.

caption Denver, Colorado source Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It can be difficult to plan a trip when some people want to venture to the great outdoors while others want a city adventure. Denver can be a great compromise between the two.

Nature lovers won’t be able to get enough of the Botanical Gardens, walking through Washington Park, or hiking on Mount Evans, which is about 60 miles south of the city.

Meanwhile, city dwellers will love the Denver Art Museum, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey Tour, or one of the city’s ghost tours.

Portland, Oregon is perfect for a weekend trip.

caption Portland, Oregon source DC_Colombia/iStock

Portland, Oregon, in all its quirky glory, is a great option for groups looking to do a little bit of everything.

There are endless breweries to visit including Occidental Brewing Company, Upright brewing, and Gigantic Brewing Company. You can even have a drink while petting a cat at Purringtons Cat Lounge.

For those looking for a fun activity, the Oregon Zoo promises to be enjoyable, the Portland Japanese Gardens are a must-see, and you can’t go wrong with the Portland Art Museum.

New York City, New York has endless possibilities.

caption New York City, New York. source Stig Ottesen/Unsplash

New York City has just about everything you may want in a trip – cocktails, desserts, shows, and outdoor activities.

Milk Bar has multiple locations and the best desserts (try a slice of their crack pie). Check out the attractions available throughout the year in Central Park or walk on the High Line. NYC is fun any time of the year- ice skating in the wintertime, as well as hanging out at the Winter Village in Bryant Park.

Travel up 70 floors via elevator to the Top of the Rock, with timed tickets to see great views of the city. Of course, there are tons of great musicals to be seen too.

