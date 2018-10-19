A 16-year-old girl with fibromyalgia got a ‘Halloween’-themed birthday surprise after all but two friends canceled on her party

caption Sean Krumbholz and his daughter, Aeris source Courtesy of Sean Krumbholz

Sean Krumbholz, of Charleston, South Carolina, took to Twitter and Reddit on Thursday to tell his followers about his daughter, Aeris, and her upcoming birthday.

Aeris, who has fibromyalgia, had a Michael Myers-themed party planned for Friday night and all but two friends canceled at the last minute.

Krumbholz asked for help from producer Jason Blum, and actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny McBride to see if they could help cheer his daughter up – and Blum responded.

A 16-year-old girl with fibromyalgia got a “Halloween”-themed birthday surprise from the film’s producer Jason Blum after all but two friends canceled on her Michael Myers-themed party.

Sean Krumbholz, of Charleston, South Carolina, took to Twitter and Reddit on Thursday to tell his followers about his daughter, Aeris, and her upcoming Sweet 16.

He said that all but two friends canceled, and asked for help from producer Jason Blum, and actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny McBride to see if they could help cheer his daughter up – and Blum responded.

Aeris was diagnosed with fibromyalgia this past summer after dealing with pain from the disease for more than a year. Fibromyalgia is disorder characterized by widespread pain throughout the body, accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She was diagnosed in the summer, and has a lot of physical therapy and other appointments that keep her out of school.

“She’s in pain 100% of the time,” Krumbholz told INSIDER. “She describes it as she’s being stabbed or electrocuted, or the pain of muscle spasms, all combined.”

My daughter’s sweet 16 is Michael Myers themed and we’re going to watch #Halloween this Friday. She’s got fibromyalgia and can’t get out much so this is big for her. Every person but two people canceled. @jason_blum @blumhouse @jamieleecurtis @DannyRMcBride can you help somehow? — Sean Krumbholz (@seankrumbholz) October 18, 2018

Krumbholz said that his daughter going to see Halloween with friends is a big deal, because it’s hard for her to get out of the house.

Blum was quick to respond to Krumbholz’s tweet about the party, and is now sending Aeris a horror-themed birthday package from Blumhouse. Krumbholz said he’s also sending a video message for his daughter.

“Jason Blum is a big name in our household,” Krumbholz told INSIDER. “His company and his people make some of the best movies for the horror genre. They’ve done a lot of things for horror fans and the community in general… just having him reach out like that was not something I would have ever anticipated.”

And Blum isn’t the only person to reach out to the Krumbholz family.

For sure we can. Wish her a happy birthday and DM me your address and we’ll send her some presents. https://t.co/nl8FiXDPFL — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 18, 2018

Krumbholz, an makeup effects artist and prop builder, said he has received an overwhelming response from people on Twitter and Reddit who want to send birthday cards to Aeris.

Actor Rich Sommer, who has had roles in “Glow” and the 2018 horror film, “Summer of 84,” also contacted the family, Krumbholz said.

“I really can’t articulate the emotion that I’ve been feeling and my wife has been feeling since all of it started yesterday,” Krumbholz said of the response.

He said that he’s waiting until Aeris’ birthday Friday night to reveal the love that she has received online, and they’re hoping to do a live stream on Twitch to show people her reactions.

Krumbholz said he’s still hoping Curtis and McBride respond to his tweet, but he knows they have busy schedules.

“If they said ‘Happy birthday’ in a tweet, that would be really cool,” he said.