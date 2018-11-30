Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been together for more than 11 years. Here’s a timeline of their relationship

caption Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been together for 12 years. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been together for more than 11 years.

They have two children together.

They’ve supported each other through tough losses.

Perhaps one of the most well-known celebrity couples, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady have become one of the world’s most well-known couples.

We went back in time to run down their love story.

December 2006: The couple met for the first time.

caption Bündchen said she knew it was love at first sight. source REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Although Brady was in a relationship when he first met Bündchen, both individuals seemed to know their connection was something special. Shortly after meeting, Brady broke up with his then-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Meanwhile, for Bündchen, she said she knew it was love at first sight.

“I knew right way-the first time I saw him,” she told Vanity Fair. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

January 2007: The couple “officially” started dating.

caption The couple became official in January 2007. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While the couple had been dating for about a month, celebrity magazines didn’t recognize the couple officially until January 2007.

February 2007: Brady found out he was going to be a dad but not with Bündchen.

caption Bündchen said she considered breaking up with him. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Moynahan announced she was pregnant with the quarterback’s son in February 2007. At the time, Brady and Bündchen had been dating for two months, and the supermodel later said she considered breaking up with the football star after the pregnancy announcement.

“It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I’m dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens,” Bündchen told CBS This Morning, according to People magazine. “So, then I felt like I didn’t know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, ‘Do I just run away?’ “

August 2007: Brady and Moynahan’s son was born.

caption Their son was born in August 2007. source Handout/Getty Images

On August 22, 2007, the exes welcomed their son John Edward Thomas Moynahan into the world.

January 2009: Brady and Bündchen got engaged.

caption Brady proposed after they were together for two years. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

After a little over two years together, Brady proposed to Bündchen, who (obviously) accepted. Although multiple publications claimed the footballer proposed on a private plane, Bündchen recently told Vogue that he had tricked her into thinking her house was flooded, so she rushed home to find a romantic scene set with candles and rose petals.

“When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over to fix the situation,” Bündchen told Vogue. “When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose, and I’m like, ‘get up!’ because he just had surgery and had three staph infections. And I was like ‘What are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I gotta go on my knees,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no! Get up, please!'”

February 2009: The two married.

caption Brady and Bündchen only had 10 days of wedding planning. source Andrew H. Walker / Getty

On February 26, 2009, Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California. Brady told GQ magazine later that year that the wedding took 10 days to plan and was an intimate occasion that included steak, champagne. and cake.

April 2009: Brady and Bündchen got married … again.

caption Brady and Bündchen had a second marriage ceremony months later. source Getty/ Dimitrios Kambouris

One month after getting married in Los Angeles, Brady and Bündchen invited extended family to join them in Costa Rica for another intimate ceremony, according to People magazine.

December 2009: The couple welcomed their first child together.

On December 8, 2009, Bündchen gave birth to the couple’s first child together, Benjamin Rein. Bündchen later revealed that she delivered her son in the bathtub of their penthouse apartment in Boston.

December 2012: The couple welcomed their second child together.

On December 5, 2012, Brady and Bündchen welcomed their second child, a girl named Vivian Lake. Bündchen didn’t announce her second pregnancy until after having the baby.

2015: Divorce rumors swirled.

caption Brady quickly denied divorce rumors. source Robert Cianflone/Getty

In 2015, rumors swirled that the famous couple had been having marital issues and planned on divorcing. Brady quickly put the gossip to rest by addressing them in a radio interview with WEEI, stating “We’re in a great place. … There’s no bigger supporter I have than her.”

September 2016: She showed support for him amid “Deflategate.”

caption Bundchen supported Brady through his NFL scandal. source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

After the “Deflategate” scandal of 2015, Brady was suspended for four games in the 2016 NFL season. Showing support for her husband, Bündchen Instagrammed a photo of her and her husband playing catch, with the caption “Don’t worry guys. I will keep him ready.”

February 2018: The Patriots lost the Superbowl and the couple made headlines.

caption It was a tough loss. source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Patriots were defeated in the 2018 Superbowl and Bündchen reportedly had to comfort their kids after the loss.

“Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before,” she reportedly told their daughter, according to USA Today. “You have to let someone else win sometimes. We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

Brady later confirmed that his kids were upset but said he used it as a way to teach them a life lesson.

June 2018: Brady said that the couple sometimes talks about how he’ll end his football career.

Though he made clear he wants to continue playing, Brady told Oprah Winfrey that Bundchen has asked him what “more” he wants from his NFL career.

“I talk about it with my wife all the time. You can ask her tonight,” Brady said. “She’ll tell you, like, ‘I told him, you know, what more do you want?'”

September 2018: Bündchen released a memoir and shared how hard it was to adjust to being a mom.

caption She said it wasn’t always easy. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

During the press tour for her book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” Bündchen revealed how hard she found being a mother at first, saying she felt guilty leaving her kids for work.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” she told People magazine. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

“I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day,” she added.

She added that she was also felt guilty when she brought her kids along. “Like, ‘Here we are on a plane and the baby is crying.'”

