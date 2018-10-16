Gisele Bündchen’s diet went from cheeseburgers and fries to ‘whole food’— here’s what she eats to maintain her famous figure

caption Gisele Bündchen shared health tips in her new book. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen opened up about her diet in her new book titled “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

In chapter seven, the model explained that at 38 years old, her “metabolism has slowed” and she is “very thoughtful about what I eat.”

“I don’t call my nutritional regimen a diet, but rather healthy eating habits, so I can maintain a high level of vitality and the mental clarity to have a productive and enjoyable life,” she explained.

Bündchen’s diet includes avoiding foods that will leave her feeling sluggish, taking vitamins, choosing a “whole-food, plant-based diet,” and having snacks in moderation.

Gisele Bündchen is one of the most recognized and successful models in the world, so naturally people are curious to know how what she consumes to stay in great shape.

In chapter seven of her new book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” the 38-year-old detailed what she eats and drinks to maintain good health.

In her early years modeling, Bündchen used to consistently drink mocha frappuccinos with whipped cream, smoke cigarettes, and eat fried foods to get through her busy days. In addition, the panic attacks that she experienced in her ’20s “completely transformed” the way she ate. Now, Bündchen is more “thoughtful” about what she eats because her metabolism has slowed down.

Here’s what Bündchen’s diet looks like.

She starts off her morning with water and half a lemon and green juice.

While putting together school lunches for her children, she drinks a juice blend that typically consists of celery, cucumbers, half an apple, turmeric, ginger, and lemon juice.

For days when Bündchen plans to do intense workouts, she’ll concoct a smoothie with berries, cacao powder, hemp seed, flax seed, chia seed, and coconut milk.

Bündchen takes plenty of vitamins

Food is her primary source for getting nutrients, but she takes vitamin C, vitamin D, and a B multivitamin, in addition to acupuncture and an intravenous shot of vitamins.

Twice a week, she fasts until lunchtime

“I always feel incredibly energized from this mini fast,” Bündchen said. “It takes a lot of energy for our bodies to digest the food we eat, and I think it’s a good idea to sometimes give our digestive system a rest.”

For lunch, Bündchen’s go-to is a salad or soup

She’ll eat salad with seed crackers and avocado. For a bowl of soup, Bündchen will add chickpeas and a variety of vegetables. In the summertime, she enjoys two or three spring rolls (made from two slices of apple and avocado, cabbage, carrots, and cucumber) with a tahini dipping sauce.

She is careful to avoid foods and beverages that leave her feeling exhausted

When Bündchen relied on cheeseburgers, fries, and other unhealthy foods, she often felt sluggish afterward.

“The only thing I felt like doing was curling up in a ball and falling asleep,” Bündchen wrote in her book.

This led to a constant cycle of drinking cups of coffee with plenty of sugar for energy.

“After so much caffeine, I would start to fall apart both physically and emotionally,” she added.

“Once in a while I might still drink one or two small cups of coffee, usually if I’m flying overnight and then going directly to a studio,” Bündchen said. “The difference is that now I understand that caffeine is a powerful upper, and I treat it as such. “

Bündchen, husband Tom Brady, and their kids have all adopted a “whole-food, plant-based diet”

The model said that they opt for “organic and local ingredients, including raw or lightly steamed vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains, with the occasional small piece of meat or seafood added into the mix.”

Additionally, Bündchen eats seafood once a week and meat twice a month, avoiding big fish that contain large concentrations of mercury.

She can’t completely resist sweets, but eats desserts with modified recipes and no processed sugar

To add sweetness to meals, Bündchen uses dates or fresh honey from two hives that the family owns. Her desserts are also “a blend of avocado and coconut,” since those are considered healthy fats. For a healthy spin on ice cream or mousse, Bündchen combines avocados, bananas, and raw cacao powder.

Bündchen is “a big believer in small portions” and snacks in moderation

The model said that she loves cheese, but eats it “sparingly.” Bündchen also eats dark chocolate every day, “even if it’s only a bite.” Additionally, her family enjoys hummus paired with chopped celery, carrots, and cucumbers.

“I just serve small portions that I know will satisfy me, without leaving me feeling overfed or tired,” she said. “I also feel lighter, more vital, and ready to tackle the day.”

