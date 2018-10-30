Gisele Bundchen says she still gets nervous watching Tom Brady play football: ‘Get rid the ball as fast as you can’

source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Gisele Bundchen says she still gets nervous watching Tom Brady play football.

Bundchen said her advice to Brady is to get the ball out of his hands as quickly as possible, so he doesn’t get hurt.

Bundchen has made clear that she wishes Brady would stop playing football, but he has said he isn’t ready to retire yet.

Even after over a decade of watching Tom Brady play football, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, says she still gets nervous when he’s on the field.

Speaking to Jim Gray of Westwood One Sports, Bundchen said it can be tough for her to watch because she has no control over it. She gives him just one piece of advice.

“My only instruction to my hubby is like, ‘Get rid of the ball as fast as you can,'” Bundchen said. “Because that’s what I would be doing. I would definitely not want to have those guys after me, that’s for sure.”

Bundchen herself and other reports have made clear that Bundchen isn’t the biggest fan of football. In 2016, Bundchen said Brady had suffered concussions, but that they don’t talk about it. Brady and the NFL later denied that Brady had suffered any undisclosed concussions.

According to one report, Bundchen also once tried to convince Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker and one of Brady’s former teammates, to persuade Brady to retire. Feely instead told Brady to play as long as he could, and Brady only winked in response.

Brady also told Oprah this year that his wife has asked him what else does he want from his career. After all, Brady has 20 years in the NFL, and five Super Bowl rings under his belt. Brady said that while he knows his career means his family has to make huge sacrifices, he isn’t ready to retire yet.

While Brady is still going strong at 41 years old, he does heed his wife’s advice. Brady’s longevity has been built around taking as few hits as possible and staying healthy. Ironically, that might mean he can only further push off Bundchen’s requests for him to retire.