Gisele Bundchen’s strategy to help Tom Brady stay healthy includes mantras, a necklace, and ‘special stones’

caption Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are quite the power couple. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Brady is still one of the best football players on the planet at 41 years old.

Brady’s longevity is often credited to his strict diet and health regiment, but his wife Gisele Bundchen also plays an important role.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Bundchen has taken to giving Brady “special stones” and mantras to repeat for game days.

With three straight Super Bowl appearances, it’s tough to argue with the results.

At 41 years old, Tom Brady is still one of the best players in the NFL.

With six Super Bowl rings, Brady long-ago cemented his status as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but his continued success well past the average age of retirement in the NFL might be his most impressive feat.

Brady is a known health nut, keeping to a strict diet and exercise regiment that he credits as essential to his longevity.

Read more: Tom Brady is still dominating in his 40s thanks to a strict fitness and nutrition lifestyle he calls ‘The TB12 Method’

But Brady has another secret weapon in his fight to stay healthy despite the physical toll the NFL season takes on his body – his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

According to John Breech at CBS Sports, Brady credits Bundchen, and some of her more peculiar methods, for keeping him game-ready.

“She’s so about the power of intention,” Brady said, explaining that Bundchen would “put together a little altar” for him on game days so he could bring pictures of their children.

The alter isn’t the only blessing Bundchen will give to Brady before games.

“I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones, and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes and say all these mantras,” Brady said.

While it took some time to get used to, Brady eventually learned to embrace the power of intention that his wife preached.

“At first, I was like, ‘this is kind of crazy,'” Brady said. “And then, about four years ago, we were playing the Seahawks and she said ‘You better listen to me: This is your year, but this is all the things you’re going to have to do to win,’ and I did all those things, and by God, you know, it worked.”

With six championships and three straight trips to the Super Bowl, it’s tough to argue with the results.

“I stopped questioning her a long time ago,” Brady said. “I just shut up and listen.”

