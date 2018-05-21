Giuliani’s claim that Mueller is aiming to end the Trump obstruction probe by September 1 is ‘entirely made up’

Rudy Giuliani told The New York Times special counsel Robert Mueller wants to finish investigation into Russian involvement in 2016 US presidential election by September 1.

A source close to the probe told Reuters the deadline is “entirely made up.”

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, told The New York Times Sunday that the special counsel Robert Mueller had said his year-long investigation would wrap up by September 1.

However, a source close to the probe told Reuters the deadline “entirely made-up” and “another apparent effort to pressure the special counsel to hasten the end of his work.”

“He’ll wrap it up when he thinks he’s turned over every rock, and when that is will depend on how cooperative witnesses, persons of interest and maybe even some targets are, if any of those emerge, and on what new evidence he finds, not on some arbitrary, first-of-the-month deadline one of the president’s attorneys cooks up,” said the source, which Reuters identified as a US official.

Giuliani’s comments come after Trump’s latest rant toward the Justice Department, during which he tweeted Friday a suggestion the FBI had infiltrated his 2016 campaign and later in the weekend demanded an investigation.

If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal. Only the release or review of documents that the House Intelligence Committee (also, Senate Judiciary) is asking for can give the conclusive answers. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Giuliani said in a Friday interview with CNN neither he nor the president had any proof of such an infiltration.