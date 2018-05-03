Giuliani: If Mueller goes after Ivanka Trump ‘the whole country will turn on him’

caption Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks in Washington. source Thomson Reuters

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and now lawyer for President Donald Trump, on Wednesday appeared on Fox News and warned special counsel Robert Mueller that if he goes after Ivanka Trump, the “whole country will turn on him.”

Giuliani seemed to suggest Ivanka’s husband, senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner, would be an easier target.

“Jared is a fine man, you know that. Men are disposable. But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on,” he told Fox host Sean Hannity.

An Economist/YouGov poll from March 2018 showed Americans are split when it comes to the first daughter. Overall, the poll found that 43% of Americans have an unfavorable view of Ivanka, while 42% view her in a favorable light. Meanwhile, 15% said they “don’t know” how they feel about her.

With that said, Giuliani might be overestimating the public’s affinity for the president’s daughter. Ivanka has regularly been criticized for not taking a more vocal stance on some of her father’s more controversial statements, actions and policies, especially toward women.

The poll also found that 42% of Americans have an unfavorable view of Kushner, while just 22% view him favorably and 36% said they’re not sure how they feel about him.

caption Ivanka Trump source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Giuliani was recently added to Trump’s legal team and has been in talks with Mueller about a potential sit-down with Trump. On Wednesday, the former New York City mayor said a decision on this was still “several weeks away.”

Giuliani’s appearance on Fox News sent shockwaves through the political world, particularly given he took it upon himself to announce the president had reimbursed his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen made the payment to Daniels shortly before the election to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

The president previously stated he had no idea about the $130,000 payment to Daniels.