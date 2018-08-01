Rudy Giuliani tells Mueller to ‘put up or shut up’ regarding the Russia investigation

caption Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for President Donald Trump, on Wednesday called for special counsel Robert Mueller to “put up or shut up” regarding the Russia investigation. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for President Donald Trump, on Wednesday called for special counsel Robert Mueller to wrap up his investigation on Russian election interference and the Trump campaign.

“Put up or shut up,” Giuliani said in comments directed at Mueller.

“We believe the investigation should be brought to a close,” Giuliani told reporters.

Mueller’s investigation has led to dozens of indictments and several guilty pleas, including from former Trump advisers.

“We believe the investigation should be brought to a close … Put up or shut up,” President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani says about the Russia investigation pic.twitter.com/ifiKybi01r — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 1, 2018

Giuliani’s remarks come hours after Trump tweeted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should “stop” the Russia investigation, claiming that Mueller is “totally conflicted.”

Trump has continuously contended that Mueller’s investigation is tainted by political bias without providing substantive evidence to back his claims.

Giuliani on Wednesday said Trump’s controversial tweet calling for Sessions to halt the Russia probe was not an order, echoing what White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier in the day.

“[Trump] didn’t direct [Sessions] to do it and he’s not going to direct him to do it,” Giuliani said, adding that he believed Trump has the “legal right” to end the investigation.

“If he wanted to obstruct it, he’d obstruct it,” Giuliani said. “I mean he could just end it. And then you’d all battle whether he has the legal right to do that, which I think he does. But he’s not going to do that.”

Additionally, Giuliani said Trump’s legal team is considering how to respond to a letter from Mueller regarding the terms of a potential interview between the special counsel and the president.

Giuliani also said there’s no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, which is currently true in terms of what is publicly known about the Mueller investigation. But Giuliani then repeated his dubious claim that collusion is “not a crime,” which legal experts have said is a “red herring.”