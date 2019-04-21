Giuliani says ‘There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians,’ referencing Trump Tower meeting

caption Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for President Donald Trump, has called for special counsel Robert Mueller to “put up or shut up” regarding the Russia investigation. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on CNN Sunday that there’s “nothing wrong” with an American political campaign accepting information from Russian sources.

Giuliani was responding to a statement by Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney in which he said though it was “good news” that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to charge Trump with conspiracy or obstruction, he was “sickened” by the details that portrayed presidential “dishonesty.”

Though Trump has touted the report as a victory, it actually confirmed investigators could not fully exonerate him and there are still dozens of unresolved investigative threads and court cases connected to the Russia investigation.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on CNN Sunday that there’s “nothing wrong” with a campaign accepting information from Russian sources.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking information from the Russians,” Giuliani told “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper.

He added that “it depends on where it came from,” and said he wouldn’t assume that “the giving of information is a campaign contribution.”

However, when Tapper pressed if he would have taken information from a foreign source, Giuliani said he “probably wouldn’t.”

“I wasn’t asked,” Giuliani said. “I would have advised, just out of excess of caution, don’t do it.”

“But you’re saying there was nothing wrong with doing that,” Tapper asked.

“There’s no crime,” Giuliani said. “We’re going to get into morality? That isn’t what prosecutors look at, morality.”

Giuliani was responding to a statement by Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney in which he said it was “good news” that special counsel Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to issue charges of conspiracy between Trump, his aides, and Russian actors. He went on to say he was “sickened” by the details that portrayed presidential “dishonesty.”

The 448-page report detailed the FBI’s nearly two-year investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 US election, illegal communications, conspiracy between members of Trump’s campaign and Moscow during the race, and whether Trump sought to obstruct justice after he learned of the investigation.

Though Trump has touted the report as a victory, it actually confirmed there are still dozens of unresolved investigative threads and court cases connected to the Russia investigation.

Giuliani later doubled down on his comments on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he said it “depends on the stolen material” that determines if political campaigns can use information that was stolen by foreign adversaries.

Former US Attorney Preet Bharara said later on CNN that he hoped Giuliani would retract his statement, particularly in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

“The idea that it is OK, separate and apart from it being a criminal offense, that we should be telling future candidates in the run-up to an election in 2020 that if an adversary, a foreign adversary, is offering information against a political opponent, that it’s okay and right and proper and American and patriotic, it seems he’s saying, to take that information and that’s okay – that’s an extraordinary statement and I would hope he would retract it,” Bharara said.