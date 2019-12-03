19 stores participating in Giving Tuesday — including Rothy’s, Casper, and Outdoor Voices

caption Take 10% off your mattress order and the company will donate a pair of sheets to a group of non-profit partners it works with all year long. source Casper/Instagram

Giving Tuesday (December 3, 2019) is an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season, immediately following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Many stores are participating today; some are matching their customers’ donations while others are donating a portion, or all, of the proceeds from today’s sales to charities. Meanwhile, brands like Bombas and TOMS do this every day; they offer a buy-one-give-one model all year long.

If you’re all shopped out after Cyber Monday but still want to give back, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof puts together an annual charitable “gifts with meaning” guide (stand-by for the 2019 issue) with charities to consider donating to, and Givewell.org lists which charitable causes get the most bang for the buck. Even apps like Charity Miles turn your physical activity into charitable donations.

19 stores participating in Giving Tuesday 2019:

Outdoor Voices

100% of the sales of this limited-edition long sleeve T-shirt will be donated to the ACLU.

Food52

Food52 is donating 5% of today’s sales to No Kid Hungry.

Casper

Take 10% off your mattress order and the company will donate a pair of sheets to a group of non-profit partners it works with all year long to ensure more people have access to better sleep.

M.M.LaFleur

M.M.LaFleur is donating 100% of the proceeds from 10 of its classic black dresses to the International Rescue Committee. Find them all here. This includes the Etsuko ($195), a favorite of ours.

Rothy’s

Rothy’s is donating $25,000 to Teach For America’s STEM program and donated 2,000 pairs of Rothy’s to Teach For America volunteers. All year long, educators get 20% off select styles.

Beautycounter

For every Beautycounter Holiday Set purchased on Giving Tuesday, the company will donate one Travel Size Cleansing Balm to members of the military.

Thinx

10% from every purchase of a limited-edition print will be donated to support youth activists at PERIOD who are fighting period poverty.

Amazon

Say “Alexa, donate to Toys for Tots” to donate a toy to a child in need, and Amazon will match your donation.

eBay

Bid on unusual inventory like Yeezys signed by Kim Kardashian West and a microphone signed by Kacey Musgraves, and eBay will donate 100% of the proceeds to charities.

The Inside

The Inside is donating 10% of sales to Humble Design, which helps furnish homes for families transitioning from homelessness.

Alo

Take up to 70% off your purchase. A portion of proceeds from each purchase helps bring yoga to kids via the company’s nonprofit, Alo Gives.

Driftaway

Driftaway is giving $1 per order to World Coffee Research. Also, take 10% off gift subscriptions with the code “GIFT10!” at checkout.

Universal Standard

Take 25% off everything, and 10% of all profits today will go to Planned Parenthood.

Senreve

Senreve is donating 20% of today’s sales to Dress for Success, an organization that supports women in their job search and career trajectory.

Coyuchi

Take 25% off sitewide plus get free shipping, and Coyuchi will donate 1% of every purchase made to combat climate change through a partnership with 1% For The Planet and Fibershed.

Aerie

For every bundle of underwear ($35 for 10 pairs) sold, Aerie will donate underwear and period supplies to women and girls in homeless shelters through a partnership with Deliver Good and LOLA.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is partnering with four charities (Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Good+Foundation, Big Brother Big Sisters of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada) to raise $1 million in donations. For CMNH, you can donate here. Donate to Good+Foundation here. Donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters here.

Treasure & Bond donates 2.5% of net sales to programs that empower youth through a partnership with WE.

Etsy

Etsy is matching donations up to $50,000 to its CERF+ disaster relief fund.

Primary Goods

Primary Goods is donating 10% of its profits today to SOME, a community-based service organization that aids residents of Washington DC who are experiencing poverty and homelessness. Plus, save between $10 to $200 depending on how much you order today and get free shipping.