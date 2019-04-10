What it’s like to travel in ‘Excellence Class’ on The Glacier Express, which includes a 7-course meal and panoramic views of the Swiss Alps

caption Indulge in a seven-course feast while admiring breathtaking scenery from the Glacier Express’ new Excellence Class. source Glacier Express

The Glacier Express is an eight-hour train journey through the Swiss Alps, and it’s known as one of the most scenic in the world.

In addition to the existing first class carriage, the train has now launched a new “Excellence Class.”

All seats are plush leather window-seats, and the 20 passengers in them will get to enjoy a seven-course meal, afternoon tea, Champagne, and the perks of a concierge while taking in the breathtaking scenery.

A one-way ticket costs just under $700.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

You might not think so when your face is squished into someone’s armpit on your overcrowded daily commute, but a train journey can actually be an extremely pleasurable experience if done right.

Case in point: the Glacier Express, a train running through the incredibly picturesque Swiss Alps.

Read more: An English hotel has launched outdoor yoga with lemurs to help people de-stress

The route is known as one of the most scenic train journeys in the world, and it just got even better thanks to the launch of a new “Excellence Class.”

Scroll down to see what it’s like to ride on it.

The Glacier Express takes travellers on an eight-hour journey between St. Moritz and Zermatt.

source Glacier Express

It winds over mountains, through valleys, and past lakes.

The train has been running for 89 years.

source Glacier Express

The journey is a bucket-list item for many.

The route takes in 291 bridges and nine tunnels.

source Glacier Express

You certainly won’t need to download anything to watch on your phone.

Needless to say, the scenery is breathtaking.

source Glacier Express

It’s like being in a snow globe.

Travellers can spot Matterhorn, Oberalp Pass, and the Landwasser Viaduct from the train.

source Glacier Express

Different times of the year provide entirely different experiences.

The views are incredible from the existing first and second class carriages, but the new Excellence Class takes things to a new level.

source Glacier Express

The carriage is decorated with a gold stripe to make it stand out.

Every seat in Excellence Class is a window-seat.

source Glacier Express

Travellers can relax in plush leather chairs, designed in “glacial shades.”

There’s an on-board bar.

source Glacier Express

Naturally, all guests are offered a welcome glass of Champagne upon arrival, and the bar offering also includes cocktails, Graubünden whisky, Swiss cherry liqueur Chur Röteli, and Glacier Express house wine from the Z’Brun family in Salgesch.

The carriage only has room for up to 20 passengers at a time.

source Glacier Express

There’s a dedicated concierge to cater for your every whim, WiFi on board, and an extensive “infotainment” selection on the complimentary iPads (if the views aren’t enough to entertain you).

While admiring the incredible scenery, guests will enjoy a seven-course meal.

source Glacier Express

First up, an amuse-bouche of Swiss-smoked trout served with oven-roasted beet and horseradish cream cheese.

This is followed by a pea and mint soup with Alpine blossoms.

The main course is Swiss fillet of beef, truffle and potato mash, buttered carrots, and mountain herb jus.

After a regional cheeseboard, your feast is finished off with warm chocolate cake served with vanilla cream and roasted almonds, followed by coffee and chocolates.

Oh, and then a little later it’s time for afternoon tea of friandises and Graubünden mountain herb tea.

There are also snacks throughout the day to ensure you don’t go hungry.

A one-way ticket in Excellence Class costs 420 Swiss Francs on top of the price of an existing first class ticket.

source Glacier Express

That makes the total price 688 Swiss Francs, ($688/£525), but for these views and all the food, it could be worth it.