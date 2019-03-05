This $35 handheld clothes steamer I found on Amazon may be the most useful item I own

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Rather than spending a fortune on dry cleaning or hours on ironing, I use a handy handheld garment steamer to get my clothes looking their absolute best.

The Glamfields Garment Steamer is $34.99 and may just be the most useful item I own.

I never thought that I would be the kind of person who needed to steam her clothes. But then again, I never thought that I was the kind of person to go to business school either (and yet, alas, here I am). But now that I am feigning adulthood in earnest, it seems only appropriate that I stop going about my business in wrinkled clothes. And as it turns out, the best way to get rid of wrinkles in your clothes is not with an iron, but rather with a clothes steamer.

I first discovered the magic of steam when I found my favorite dress off its hanger and unceremoniously balled in a corner of my closet approximately 60 minutes before I planned on donning said dress for an interview. In a panic, I scurried over to the nearest clothing purveyor, and asked if they might have a device that could remove wrinkles. To my confusion, the clerk revealed a large device that looked an awful lot like a vacuum cleaner (I wanted you to fix my dress, not suck it away). Of course, I soon discovered that this machine was not meant to destroy my dress, but rather to steam it straight. And my life was never the same.

Of course, investing in a full-size garment steamer is neither reasonable nor practical for most people, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be privy to the magic of steam. That is precisely where the Glamfields Garment Steamer ought to come into your life. This portable, handheld clothes steamer may just be the best investment I’ve made in the last 12 months (and yes, that includes returning to school in August). It’s proven to be absolutely indispensable when it comes to keeping my clothes looking freshly pressed and me looking professional.

The Glamfields steamer is surprisingly small, especially considering its capabilities. Its ergonomically designed handle fits easily in the palm of one hand, and you can easily move the head of the device along blazers, trousers, dresses, and any other article of clothing that may be in need of a refresh. The steamer holds up to 4.6 ounces of water, which is more than enough to steam an entire outfit – more specifically, it allows for 10 minutes of uninterrupted use, or the equivalent of about five minutes of ironing.

I’m a huge fan of the innovative nozzle design, which allows you use the steamer both as a steam iron and a traditional iron.

Either keep your clothes hanging and move the Glamfields vertically along the creases of your garments, or lay your articles down and use the steamer as you would a familiar iron. Either way, Glamfields is able to even distribute steam, resulting in quick, effortless wrinkle removal. And unlike a traditional iron, you won’t have to worry about accidentally burning your clothes or using starch – plus, because only water is involved, your clothes won’t take on any after-iron smells either.

Despite the diminutive size of the Glamfields steamer, it packs quite the punch. With just 4.6 ounces of water, it’s capable of achieving 900 watts of power, and I’ve been consistently impressed by just how quickly the device is able to return clothes to their original, wrinkle-free state. I’ve also been able to use the steamer on some of my most delicate items, which has saved me quite a hefty chunk in terms of dry-cleaning fees. Glamfields notes that the device is safe to use on satin, nylon, blends, cotton, polyester, silk, wool, linen, and sequins.

Glamfields says its steamer takes 25 seconds to heat up entirely, but I’ve been able to use the steamer on my clothes almost as soon as I’ve plugged in the device. I also particularly appreciate the no-drip technology of the steamer; whereas other portable steamers leak water, resulting in unattractive splash patterns across your clothes, I haven’t had an issue with my Glamfields in my many months of ownership.

Best of all, the Glamfields is extremely easy to take on the go.

It comes with its own carrying case and is lightweight enough at 1.5 pounds to throw in a suitcase. If you decide that it’s not just your clothes that need a steam treatment, you can easily use the Glamfields steamer on your curtains. I’ve done this a number of times (frankly, because it’s fun), and while it’ll certainly clean your curtains, you’ll need to refill the water tank with the included measuring cup a few times.

The Glamfields comes with a brush attachment, should you prefer to brush certain fabrics into their prime. I haven’t found the brush to be all that useful, as the naked nozzle works just as well when it comes to de-wrinkling.

Reviewers on Amazon have also been impressed by the steamer, with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars from the 100-plus customers who have reviewed it. Even if you’re not as taken by the steamer, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, and a one-year warranty to boot. But for less than $35, I imagine you’ll feel like you’re getting more than your money’s worth.