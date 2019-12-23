24 glamorous red-carpet looks celebrities wore in 2019

caption Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

At the Golden Globe Awards in January, Lady Gaga matched her hair color to her blue ball gown.

caption Lady Gaga walks the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Her strapless, haute-couture gown was designed by Valentino. It had a long train that extended down the red carpet, and perfectly matched her powder-blue hair.

Julia Roberts, on the other hand, put a glamorous twist on pleated pants in a Stella McCartney ensemble.

caption Julia Roberts attends the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 6. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Roberts’ single-shoulder dress was tucked around the waist with a belt, while half of the skirt fell to the floor behind her for a dose of drama. She completed the look with elegant strappy sandals.

Mandy Moore opted for an off-the-shoulder dress at the 2019 SAG Awards that month.

caption Moore wore the jeweled ensemble at the SAG Awards on January 27, 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The ensemble was one of her most glamorous looks to date. Her Jason Wu dress featured a thigh-high slit, long sleeves, and a jewel-encrusted neckline, while her heels were covered with gems.

At the same event, Melissa McCarthy dazzled in a silver dress by Iorine.

caption Melissa McCarthy attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Her V-neck dress was covered in sparkles, and also featured balloon sleeves. For accessories, McCarthy chose silver heels and dangling earrings.

Despite designers refusing to dress her for the Grammy Awards in February, Bebe Rexha arrived in a stunning ball gown.

caption Bebe Rexha attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The gown, designed by Monsoori, featured both a plunging neckline and tiered skirt. On social media, Rexha told her fans that she almost didn’t have a dress to wear to the event.

“A lot of [designers] do not want to dress me because I’m too big – literally, I’m too big,” Rexha said on Instagram. “If a size 6-8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f—ing dresses. Cause that’s crazy.”

Kacey Musgraves made a fluffy Valentino minidress look glam at a Grammys after-party.

caption Kacey Musgraves attends the Universal Music Group Grammys after-party in February. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Her semi-sheer dress was made from tiers of red fabric, and paired perfectly with her shiny sandals. Musgraves also wore her hair in a ’60s-inspired updo, which added even more glamour to her look.

Regina King proved in February that you don’t have to wear an over-the-top dress to look glamorous.

caption Regina King walks the red carpet at the Academy Awards on February 24. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rather than wearing a giant ball gown or colorful frock, King opted for an elegant Oscar de la Renta dress. The strapless gown also featured a long train and thigh-high slit.

With the help of Christian Siriano, Billy Porter turned a tuxedo into a ball gown.

caption Billy Porter attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in California on February 24. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

At the Oscars, Porter wore his tuxedo-dress with a white shirt and black bow tie underneath the blazer portion. For the event’s Vanity Fair after-party, however, the actor chose to ditch the extra garment, and replace his tie with a pearl necklace.

Porter’s tuxedo was one of the star’s many fashion moments in 2019 that made him one to watch on the red carpet.

Wearing Christian Siriano at the same event, Octavia Spencer dazzled in an off-the-shoulder dress.

caption Octavia Spencer attends the Academy Awards on February 24. source Rick Rowell/Getty Images

Her sparkling blue gown featured short, cascading sleeves, as well as a floor-length skirt. Spencer completed the look with curled hair, a velvet clutch, and long earrings.

Emma Roberts sparkled in a beige dress that night.

Roberts oozed glamour in a semi-sheer dress covered in sparkles and designed by Yanina Couture. The barely-there strapless gown, featured accent sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

In March, Lizzo attended the GLAAD Media Awards wearing a neon gown.

caption Lizzo attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on March 28. source Lisa O’Connor/Getty Images

Though her dress had a full skirt, it wasn’t a traditional ball gown – instead, it had a button-up collared top and giant layered sleeves.

Two months later, Blake Lively attended the premiere of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” wearing a bright-yellow maternity dress.

caption Blake Lively at the “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” premiere on May 2. source Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images

Her sparkling gown was sleeveless, and had an ankle-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. Lively completed her ensemble with strappy sandals and a curled hairstyle.

Gemma Chan was able to make a giant crystal headpiece look stunning.

caption Gemma Chan attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chan accessorized her sparkling Tom Ford dress and cape with the oversized headpiece as well as diamond bracelets.

Priyanka Chopra looked elegant while attending the Cannes Film Festival that same month.

caption Priyanka Chopra attends the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead of a screening for “Les Plus Belles Annees D’Une Vie,” Chopra walked the red carpet wearing a strapless Georges Hobeika dress made from layers of chiffon, matching her husband Nick Jonas.

Lucy Liu rocked a purple gown at the Tony Awards in June.

caption Lucy Liu attends the Tony Awards in New York City on June 9. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Her stunning ball gown, designed by Christian Siriano, was sleeveless and had a plunging neckline. Its skirt also stood out thanks to its four distinct tiers.

In July, Beyoncé wore a yellow gown that was equally stunning and daring.

Beyoncé’s glamorous dress by Nguyen Cong Tri had a triangular cutout across the chest, and a hip-high slit on the right side of her skirt. She completed the look with drop earrings, a bracelet, and gold sandals.

Lil Nas X wore one of his boldest looks to date at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

caption Lil Nas X attends the MTV VMA’s in Newark, New Jersey, on August 26. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

From his cropped jacket to his sparkling pants – both designed by Christian Cowan – the “Old Town Road” rapper was covered in sparkles. He also donned silver cowboy boots by Pskaufman and a lace shirt to add flair.

Timothée Chalamet proved he’s one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood this year.

While at the Venice Film Festival in September, Chalamet wore a silver suit over a straight-neck shirt that looked like it was made from silk. His outfit was designed by Haider Ackermann.

Cardi B wore one of the year’s biggest dress trends to Rihanna’s 2019 Diamond Ball in September.

caption Cardi B attends Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in New York City on September 12. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ball gowns made from tiers of chiffon were extremely popular this year, so it makes sense that Cardi B would wear the elegant trend. The rapper opted for a blush-pink version designed by Georges Hobeiki. To complete the look, she wore her hair in an updo and accessorized with diamonds.

Zendaya channeled Poison Ivy on the red carpet in a Vera Wang dress.

caption Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on September 22. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

At the 2019 Emmys, Zendaya arrived wearing a strapless gown with a green skirt and sheer bodice. The dress also had a thigh-high slit, which revealed green heels that perfectly matched her look.

Laverne Cox chose a mermaid silhouette for a fashion event.

caption Laverne Cox attends the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on September 26. source Gotham/Getty Images

She looked stunning in the purple gown, which had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a pleated mermaid skirt.

Elle Fanning looked like a princess in October while attending a “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere.

She wore a mint-green Armani ball gown, which had a sparkling top, mesh overlay, and ruffled sleeves. Her semi-sheer skirt also featured a layer of sparkles.

Normani put a glamorous twist on 1920s-inspired fashion in November.

caption Normani attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in Miami on November 16. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

She wore a black-and-gold outfit complete with a corset-style top and fringe skirt. To make the look even more elegant, Normani donned black gloves and a fluffy shawl.

To close out the year, Rihanna paired a mint-green minidress with a giant diamond necklace.

caption Rihanna attends the 2019 Fashion Awards in London on December 2. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Gloves and a sheer shawl were also attached to her dress by rows of gemstones. Her ensemble was designed by Fenty.