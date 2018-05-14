There’s a $30 million glass mansion in Silicon Valley, located 15 minutes from Facebook’s HQ — take a look inside

- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
In the mega-affluent suburb of Atherton, CA – about 15 minutes southwest from Facebook’s Silicon Valley headquarters – sits a brand-new glass mansion for sale.
The house at 96 Ridge View Drive has large glass windows that cover a good portion of its 16,000 square feet of space. It’s currently on the market for $29,800,000. That’s $23 million above Atherton’s median home price range of about $7 million, according to Zillow.
Designed by Stanley Saitowitz of Natoma Architects, the property features cutting-edge architectural and engineering design. The house’s foundation is characterized by a distinct overlapping of two L-shaped structures, forming cantilevers that jut out toward the sprawling terrain.
Which is to say: It’s huge, and has some nice views.
Take a look inside.
The three-story home consists of glass, concrete and steel. It boasts six bedrooms, four full and three half bathrooms. A home theatre, a pool, a bocce ball court and a detached four-car garage with electric vehicle charging stations are also included.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The sides of the house that face the street are solid, for the sake of privacy.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
But the sides that face away from the street are made entirely of glass, allowing unobstructed views of the San Francisco Bay.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Saitowitz designed the home with two overlapping L-shaped structures that create two 23-foot floating cantilevers.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
In architecture, cantilevers are beams that are anchored at one end, and jut out at the other.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The ends of the cantilevers hold the master suite and the living room, the latter of which has a private observation terrace attached to it.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The living room also includes a linear glass fireplace for those chilly Silicon Valley evenings.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Adjacent is the master suite, which has wall of windows overlooking the massive backyard.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Downstairs is a spotless kitchen that includes seating at the island counter, which is carved from Italian Carrara marble.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Off the kitchen is a dining area with skylights as its ceiling, allowing natural light to enter through.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
And next to that is the family room. There’s direct access to the pool through a pair of sliding glass doors.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The bay windows are also operable: owners can open them to allow some breeze to flow through the modern residence.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Source: Gullixson.com
And in addition to the abundance of natural light offered with the house, modern custom Milan lighting is installed in certain places, which is powered by solar panels affixed to the rooftops.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The solar panels also power the heat for the in-ground pool.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Source: Redfin
The glass abode is outfitted with home automation from Control4.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The lighting, temperature, blinds, and security can all be controlled simply by a resident’s voice.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The house has two extra buildings, both equipped with full kitchens and bathrooms, to be used for guests and staff, or as fitness space. One of these guest houses is poolside and can be used alternatively for entertaining guests while catching some rays.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Much of the house is made of concrete, but the hardwood floors are enabled with radiant heat, keeping everyone warm.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
The backyard is expansive; the house sits on a 1.63-acre lot, which is populated by oak and imported 100-year-old olive trees.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
Source: Gullixson.com
The house is currently on the market for $29,800,000 and has spent 45 days on sites like Redfin and Zillow — relatively, a long time for a real estate market as hot as Atherton.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson
So if you want views like this, you better get on it.
- source
- Brent & Mary Gullixson