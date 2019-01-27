‘Glass’ wins the box office for a second-straight weekend

caption “Glass.” source Universal

Universal’s “Glass” won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend.

The movie took in $19 million.

With much of the industry in Park City, Utah taking part in the Sundance Film Festival, and the rest knee deep in Oscar campaigning, Universal is using this quiet time to own the box office.

“Glass,” M. Night Shyamalan’s final chapter in his “Unbreakable” trilogy, easily won the domestic box office with an estimated take of $19 million. This is the second-straight weekend the movie is at the top the box office.

The movie earned $46.5 million in its opening weekend over the Martin Luther King Jr. three-day weekend last week.

“Glass” had no problem repeating a number one weekend, but compared to the franchise’s previous release, 2017’s “Split,” it didn’t have as strong of a hold. “Split” had a $40 million open (also in mid-January) and only had a 36% dip its second weekend with $25.6 million. The movie went on to earn $138 million domestically.

Most expected “Glass” not to have as strong a second weekend as its predecessor. The movie, which has a 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes, has polarized audiences.

The biggest newcomer in theaters this weekend, Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King,” opened in fourth place with $7.2 million. STX’s Kevin Hart dramedy “The Upside” continues to have an impressive box office run, coming in second place earning $12.2 million over the weekend. The movie now has a total domestic take of $63.1 million.