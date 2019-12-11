The 25 best companies you’ll want to work for in 2020

caption Southwest Airlines is one of the best places to work in 2020. source Glassdoor

Job site Glassdoor released their annual ranking of the best companies to work for, based on employee reviews.

Major tech companies like Microsoft and Google, plus smaller Silicon Valley firms like HubSpot and DocuSign, rank high on the list.

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s and airline Southwest also made the top 25.

Tech companies will continue to be among the best places to work in 2020.

Job site Glassdoor released its 12th annual ranking of the 100 best large companies to work for, based on employee reviews.

Employees at major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook raved about their jobs – perhaps unsurprisingly, given their high salaries and enviable office perks. Most of the companies in the top 25 are located in Silicon Valley and northern California.

Other top companies include Southwest Airlines, consulting firm Bain & Company, and grocery store Trader Joe’s.

Business Insider listed the 25 top companies to work for in 2020. The full list can be viewed on Glassdoor’s website.

25. Camden Property Trust has an overall company rating of 4.4.

source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Industry: Real estate

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“They’re willing to listen to new ideas and encourage creativity. Camden wants us to do the job right and gives plenty of support to do so.” – Camden Property Trust Maintenance Supervisor

24. McKinsey & Company has an overall company rating of 4.4.

caption Logo of McKinsey and Company is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris source Reuters

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Industry: Consulting

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“The people who work here are smart, motivated, and passionate about the work they do. Coaching is a strong part of the culture.” – McKinsey & Company Associate

23. Facebook has an overall company rating of 4.4.

source Rob Price/Business Insider

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Internet

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“No day is ever alike and I get to tackle challenging problems surrounded by the best and brightest minds.” – Facebook Global Brand Partnerships

22. Lululemon has an overall company rating of 4.4.

source Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada

Industry: Department, clothing, and shoe stores

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Company believes in and is true to its core values. The company invests in its people and leadership/personal development opportunities.” – Lululemon Assistant Store Manager

21. Microsoft has an overall company rating of 4.4.

source Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“I love the culture and the people here. We are always learning and have a can-do attitude.” – Microsoft Inside Sales

20. NVIDIA has an overall company rating of 4.4.

source Reuters

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Amazing culture, great work-life-balance and a strong drive to succeed in every area makes NVIDIA one of the best places I’ve ever worked.” – NVIDIA Senior Systems Software Engineer

19. MD Anderson Cancer Center has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Industry: Healthcare services and hospitals

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“The managers really care about your well being and everyone has a pretty positive attitude and outlook regarding the work environment.” – MD Anderson Cancer Center Pharmacist

18. Power Home Remodeling has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Headquarters: Chester, Pennsylvania

Industry: Construction

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“The management will go above and beyond to equip you with what you need to succeed right out the gates.” – Power Home Remodeling Sales

17. H-E-B has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Grocery stores and supermarkets

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Flexible working hours. Good learning growth. Perfect work-life balance activities. Good compensation and benefits.” – H-E-B Systems Analyst

16. MathWorks has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Mathworks at Texas State University/Facebook

Headquarters: Natick, Massachussetts

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“They care about training and ensure that everyone is treated well with amazing little benefits from fruit in the morning to free Wednesday breakfast.” – MathWorks Social Media Manager

15. CoverMyMeds has an overall company rating of 4.5.

caption CoverMyMeds employees source Glassdoor/CoverMyMeds

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Industry: Healthcare services and hospitals

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Great place to work. CMM has created a culture that allows people to add value and grow as individuals, while still benefiting the organization.” – CoverMyMeds Analyst

14. Trader Joe’s has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Headquarters: Monrovia, California

Industry: Grocery stores and supermarkets

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Pays well, great management, fun environment, more flexible schedule than other retailers, snacking all day every day, and you are encouraged to be yourself.” – Trader Joe’s Crew Member

13. Boston Consulting Group has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Sarah Jacobs

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Fantastic collaborative working environment. Vast resources available to grow and develop professionally, while delivering high quality value to our clients.” – Boston Consulting Group Principal

12. LinkedIn has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Allana Akhtar/Business Insider

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Subsidiary or business segment

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Super invested in employee development, great work/life balance, great benefits for working mothers, and maternity/paternity leave.” – LinkedIn Workplace Manager

11. Google has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Work/life balance, benefits, compensation, autonomy, and the quality of your co-workers are unmatched.” – Google Program Manager

10. Southwest Airlines has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines promo

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Industry: Airlines

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Great flexibility, great benefits, fabulous [coworkers] who work together to make our jobs fun and our customers happy.” – Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant

9. VIPKid has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Courtesy of VIPKID

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: K-12 education

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“I’ve worked for VIPKid for two years, and I love how flexible it is. As an independent contractor I am able to take time off as needed, and I make my own schedule.” –VIPKid Teacher

8. Ultimate Software has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Ultimate Software

Headquarters: Weston, Florida

Industry: Enterprise software and network solutions

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“The unlimited PTO, amazing benefits, and feeling like part of a big family are my favorite parts about Ultimate.” – Ultimate Software Social Media Business Analyst

7. Intuitive Surgical has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Healthcare products manufacturing

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“In addition to getting to engage in a dynamic work environment, I am also able to spend my evenings and weekends with my family on most days.” – Intuitive Surgical Senior Human Factors Engineer

6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: Livermore, California

Industry: Federal agencies

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“They work with your schedule with their alternative work schedule option. They have a work life balance program with lots to offer including health assessment.” – Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Graphic Designer

5. Sammons Financial Group has an overall company rating of 4.5.

source Getty Images

Headquarters: West Des Moines, Iowa

Industry: Insurance carriers

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Here at Sammons they encourage employee growth and development and have programs in place that help you aspire to be your best you possible.” – Sammons Financial Group Internal Wholesale

4. In-N-Out Burger has an overall company rating of 4.6.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Fast-food and quick-service restaurants

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“Very flexible scheduling and understanding supervisors. They put forth a significant effort to advance your skills as an employee and help you climb the ladder.” – In-N-Out Burger Store Associate

3. DocuSign has an overall company rating of 4.6.

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“They treat their employees fairly, are dedicated to the success of their employees, have great work life balance, and very responsive management.” – DocuSign Sales

2. Bain & Company has an overall company rating of 4.6.

source Rick Friedman/rickfriedman.com/Corbis via Getty Images

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“The company truly pays attention to personal growth and development. The supportive atmosphere is unique.” – Bain & Company Partner

1. HubSpot has an overall company rating of 4.6.

source Courtesy of HubSpot

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor:

“HubSpot works hard to create a truly diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work.” – HubSpot Renewals Account Manager