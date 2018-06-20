The 16 most beloved finance CEOs in 2018, according to Glassdoor

caption Lloyd Blankfein made the list. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times

Glassdoor released its list of the most beloved CEOs of 2018.

Business Insider looked into the top financial CEOs who made the cut.

These CEOs all work at major banks, insurance companies, and accounting firms.

Glassdoor has just released its annual list of the most popular CEOs out there.

The 2018 Highest-Rated CEOs report featured responses from anonymous employees who reviewed their companies on Glassdoor. When filling out a review, Glassdoor users can rate their CEO to indicate their approval, neutrality, or disapproval.

To be eligible for the ranking, each CEO had to run a company with at least 1,000 employees, and had to have at least 100 approval ratings, senior management ratings, and company reviews from US-based employees between May 2, 2017 and May 1, 2018.

The rankings were close, and final results had to be rounded up to whole numbers. They are not ties.

Business Insider scoured the list to find CEOs who run banks, insurance companies, accounting firms, and other financial institutions.

Here are 16 finance CEOs who received employee approval ratings of 91% and up:

16. John R. Strangfeld, Prudential

source Thos Robinson / Stringer / Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 91%

“Work life balance and culture are big pros. Employees are valued. High ethical standards. Lots of benefits and perks.” – A current Prudential employee

15. Jamie Dimon, J.P. Morgan

CEO approval rating: 91%

“J.P. Morgan is one of the best places to work. They have top notch experts in every level of the organization and Jamie Dimon is one of the best CEOs in the industry.” – A J.P. Morgan employee

14. Alan D. Schnitzer, Travelers

source Glassdoor

CEO approval rating: 91%

“Travelers actively works to develop people for their current position and provide opportunity to understand next steps and professional growth options in a variety of disciplines. If you’re looking to grow and develop and want to be engaged in managing your own career, you will be happy here.” – A current Travelers claim employee

13. David W. Nelms, Discover

CEO approval rating: 91%

“The culture is all about helping others and having a great time. With the right people, work is consistently motivating and there is a lot of opportunity if you put yourself out there.” – A Discover training specialist in West Valley City, Utah

12. Mark Weinberger, EY

source Rob Kim / Stringer / Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 92%

“Culture is truly what they say it is. Lots of opportunity to learn as they are strong promoters of personal and professional growth.” – An EY manager in Houston

11. Mike McGuire, Grant Thornton

caption Not pictured: Mike McGuire. source Glassdoor

CEO approval rating: 92%

“This has to be one of the smartest group of people … who are also nice and respectful. Those usually don’t go together as an organization. At Grant Thornton there is a real sense of long-term, success and concern of careers and our client’s success. There hasn’t been any mention of short-term, only concern is delivering value so we have a strong reputation.” – A Grant Thornton business development manager in DC

10. Lloyd C. Blankfein, Goldman Sachs

CEO approval rating: 92%

“Strong corporate structure to make sure no one is misused. Good, transparent leadership.” – A Morgan Stanley executive assistant in New York City

9. Cutler Dawson, Navy Federal Credit Union

source Glassdoor

CEO approval rating: 92%

“Navy Federal succeeds from the top down because it focuses its efforts from the bottom up.” – A Navy Federal Credit Union employee in Pensacola, Florida

8. James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley

CEO approval rating: 92%

“Can see the senior management has been making an effort to engage people from different teams to work together.” – A Morgan Stanley employee

7. Cathy Engelbert, Deloitte

source Paul Morigi / Stringer

CEO approval rating: 93%

“Their project expectations and planning is excellent. The top level management folks are extremely smart and have a great sense of vision and planning. If you go to company social events, which are very frequent by the way, it is quite easy to have conversations with upper management people.” – A former Deloitte AMS associate in Boston

6. Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One

source REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

CEO approval rating: 93%

“Great place to work. Great coworkers and managers who respect everybody’s opinion. The company does a lot to promote wellness and a fun work environment. Individuality highly respected.” – A former Capital One software engineering manager in Plano, Texas

5. Ajay Banga, Mastercard

source Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 93%

“It’s a truly caring and ethical place to work – from the top down. The possibilities are endless and the culture here invests in people first and foremost.” – A Mastercard strategy director in New York City

4. Tricia Griffith, Progressive Insurance

source Glassdoor

CEO approval rating: 93%

“Progressive tends to care about their people, even the crappy jobs I’ve had here, like answering phones, they’ve tried to make better by keeping us happy and keeping morale up. They give great bonuses to all employees and pay very well for the areas. You can move up and around.” – A Progressive Leasing software developer in Mayfield, Ohio

3. Ryan Woodley, Progressive Leasing

source Glassdoor

CEO approval rating: 93%

“Leadership cares about career growth and team members and foster a culture of teamwork.” – A Progressive Leasing software engineering director in Draper, Utah

2. Lynne Doughtie, KPMG

source Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 94%

“Excellent leadership to learn from.” – A KPMG associate data scientist in Chicago

1. Jonathan H. Corr, Ellie Mae

CEO approval rating: 96%

“The CEO is very transparent, honest and appreciative of the employees. His leadership is among the best I have ever witnessed at any organization.” – An Ellie Mae analyst in Pleasanton, California

Are you an employee of one of these companies with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.