The 34 most beloved CEOs on 2018

Glassdoor released its rankings of the most popular CEOs of 2018.

This year, Zoom Video Communications’ Eric S. Yuan took the top spot.

He’s the first person of color to top this list, according to Glassdoor.

Some of the CEOs on this year’s list are household names, like Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Benioff.

Others run hospitals, grocery chains, and even a large winery and distributor.

Glassdoor just released its rankings for the best CEOs of 2018, according to employees.

Now we know which top bosses are incredibly popular within their own companies.

According to the job site, this year also saw the first person of color to take the top spot – Zoom Video Communications' Eric S. Yuan.

The 2018 Highest-Rated CEOs report was compiled from the input of anonymous employees who reviewed their companies on Glassdoor. When filling out a review, Glassdoor users can rate their CEO to indicate their approval, neutrality, or disapproval.

To be eligible for the final ranking, each CEO had to run a company with at least 1,000 employees, and had to have at least 100 approval ratings, senior management ratings, and company reviews from US-based employees between May 2, 2017 and May 1, 2018.

The rankings were close, and final results had to be rounded up to whole numbers. They are not ties.

Head over to Glassdoor for the top 100 list, and keep scrolling below for the top 34 CEOs, who all received employee approval ratings of 95% and up.

34. Steve Beauchamp, Paylocity

CEO approval rating: 95%

“Leadership is approachable and appreciative. Senior leadership makes you feel like a person and less of a number. While working one day, our CEO walked around expressed his appreciation, personally thanked everyone for working for him. In today’s market, that is a rare find, very rare.” – A Paylocity account manager in Lake Mary, Florida

33. Bill McDermott, SAP

CEO approval rating: 95%

“Great leadership team. Exciting time to work there. Flexibility is very good.” – A current SAP employee

32. Bob Quattrocchi, Northside Hospital

CEO approval rating: 95%

“All staff no matter their position are super welcoming. Work life balance is outstanding and management is phenomenal.” – A Northside Hospital environmental technician in Canton, Georgia

31. Scott Scherr, Ultimate Software

CEO approval rating:< 95%

“People first motto. Unlimited PTO. Free benefits for you and your family. Amazing events. Basketball court lobby. Affiliation with the Miami Heat. Down-to-earth CEO. Beautiful work spaces. Stocks.” – An Ultimate Software core specialist in Weston, Florida

30. John Davis, Keller Williams

CEO approval rating: 95%

“Amazing place to work with people that share common values and goals. KW offers multiple ways to grow as a real estate agent and a member of the staff! I love that you can not think too big or bold for KW! Wonderful!” – A current Keller Williams team leader in Marietta, Georgia

29. Tom Cole, Republic National Distributing Company

CEO approval rating: 95%

“Fantastic upper management that train and develop talent to follow the career progression.” – A current Republic National Distributing Company employee

28. Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson

CEO approval rating: 95%

“Super smart coworkers and collaborative cross-functional teams. Management respects and values your input and opinions.” – A Johnson & Johnson senior associate brand manager in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania

27. Aron J. Ain, Kronos Incorporated

CEO approval rating: 95%

“This is the best company that I have ever worked for and I’ve never worked for a bad one. From the CEO down through all levels of management, employees, and customers are the primary focus. Being a ‘Kronite’ is a badge of honor. The company promotes a very healthy work/life balance and there are no jerks.” – A current Kronos Incorporated sales manager

26. Brian Halligan, HubSpot

CEO approval rating: 95%

“Extremely smart and innovative people. Always a challenging environment… The transparency from the executive team is the best I’ve been around, and the passion of the staff is unmatched.” – A former HubSpot sales manager from Cambridge, Massachusetts

25. Martin Rankin, Fast Enterprises

CEO approval rating: 96%

“Leadership makes good decisions. You are not treated like a cog in the machine. You are valued and partners share the success of the company with everyone from the bottom to the top.” – A Fast Enterprises employee in Denver

24. Akio Toyoda, Toyota North America

CEO approval rating: 96%

“Senior Management is extremely knowledgeable and open to helping the new generation of employees grow and learn more about the automotive industry.” – Toyota North America senior marketing analyst in Plano, Texas

23. Mike Morhaime, Blizzard Entertainment

CEO approval rating: 96%

“I’ve been here for over 11 years now, and one of the things that stand out is our wonderful CEO, Mike Morhaime, who is not only approachable, but one of us. He cares about each department, each employee, as a gamer, and as a person. I’ve never felt out of place here, being a minority in many ways, and it’s due to the culture he’s instilled from the top down since he created this company.” – A Blizzard Entertainment senior cinematic artist in Irvine

22. Brad Smith, Intuit

CEO approval rating: 96%

“I love working at a company where we live by our values. Leadership all the way from our CEO Brad Smith, down, exhibit our values in everything we do – and it inspires me everyday.” – An Intuit senior program manager in San Diego

21. Randy Bufford, Trilogy Health Services

CEO approval rating: 96%

“Staff is fun, helpful, and welcoming to new employees. Management is awesome and willing to work right beside you to help get the job done.” – A Trilogy Health Services registered nurse Evansville, Indiana

20. Satya Nadella, Microsoft

CEO approval rating: 96%

“Great time to work here. Satya is a terrific CEO and the culture is cooperative and rewarding.” – A Microsoft software engineer in Seattle

19. Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison

CEO approval rating: 96%

“The leadership at Taylor Morrison is trustworthy and truly lives and breathes our purpose; to build a better tomorrow for your family and ours. Sheryl Palmer, the CEO, is the best leader I’ve ever had the pleasure to work under. She is honest, humble, trustworthy, friendly, approachable, and extremely smart. She truly cares about the customers and team members (employees), and the other senior leadership possess similar character and dedication to our purpose.” – A Taylor Morrison total reward manager in Scottsdale

18. Joe Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery

CEO approval rating: 96%

“I came to Gallo for the culture – and I have not been disappointed. From the CEO on down, this company lives its values. Gallo is a great place to learn, to innovate and to be challenged to be your very best.” – An E. & J. Gallo winery director in Modesto

17. Michael Hansen, Cengage

CEO approval rating: 96%

“Management is market-visionary, not intimidated by challenges, transparent, and trusting that the many hands and minds of its employees are the way to succeed.” – A Cengage senior systems analyst in Rapid City, South Dakota

16. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

CEO approval rating: 96%

“The company embodies ‘be open’ – there is a transparency to the decision making, be it at team level or at management and leadership level I’ve never encountered before. It’s refreshing to be able to ask any question I want to Mark.” – A Facebook product manager in Menlo Park

15. Dominic Barton, McKinsey & Company

CEO approval rating: 96%

“Partner with senior leaders to drive results that make a fundamental difference for their organization. Same career trajectory – partner path – and compensation as rest of McKinsey. You get to work with very caring and talented people within the implementation practice.” – A McKinsey & Company implementation leader in Chicago

14. Jonathan H. Corr, Ellie Mae

CEO approval rating: 96%

“The CEO is very transparent, honest and appreciative of the employees. His leadership is among the best I have ever witnessed at any organization.” – An Ellie Mae analyst in Pleasanton, California

13. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe

CEO approval rating: 96%

“The CEO has a very good understanding on current trends in the industry and is willing to make changes.” – Adobe technical staff member in San Jose

12. Steven C. Bilt, Smile Brands

CEO approval rating: 97%

“I love being a part of a team that not only cares about the patients but also respects and cares for all coworkers as well. The CEO of the company drills into our heart and minds that we stand for creating ‘Smiles For Everyone.’ Amazing group to work for.” – A Smile Brands district specialty manager in Colorado Springs

11. Jim Kavanaugh, World Wide Technology

CEO approval rating: 97%

“The company has great core values and an amazing environment to work in. The President and CEO care about every employee within the company and it makes for a family feel in the office.” – A World Wide Technology supply chain manager in Edwardsville, Illinois

10. Marc Benioff, Salesforce

CEO approval rating: 97%

“Marc Benioff. The best CEO ever! He is the greatest reason behind Salesforce’s success. How he behaves flows down through the chain company wide.” – A Salesforce architect in San Francisco

9. Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets

CEO approval rating: 97%

“Everyone is super friendly and inviting, and there seems to be a true open door policy with any of the upper management. You seem limited only by your own goals and ambitions here.” – Wegmans Food Markets meat clerk in Annandale, Virginia

8. Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn

CEO approval rating: 97%

“Best CEO and board in the world, great organization culture, awesome perks, salaries above average, opportunities to develop your career, successful business and good principles of corporate social responsibility.” – A LinkedIn employee in Omaha

7. Charles C. Butt, H E B

CEO approval rating: 98%

“Much of top leadership really took a lot of pride in their work. I learned from many people and they really had a good head for the business, and if you’re interested in a career that you can grow with this is the place.” – A H E B floral specialist in Austin

6. Asher Raphael and Corey Schiller, Power Home Remodeling

CEO approval rating: 98%

“The company cares about you and you’re not just a number to them. Management is always there to help you inside work or outside of work. Truly an A+ company.” – A Power Home Remodeling marketing employee in Riverview, Florida

5. James Downing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

CEO approval rating: 98%

“We have a CEO that is amazing with a high degree if integrity. Dr. Downing has made a concerted effort to incorporate employee suggestions. He cares about the patients and his employees.” – A St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital senior scientist in Memphis

4. Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out Burger

CEO approval rating: 99%

“All the upper level/management/owner truly care about their employees.” – An In-N-Out Burger employee in Daly City, California

3. Daniel Springer, DocuSign

CEO approval rating: 99%

“Dan Springer sets a very honest and down to earth tone within the company and you can tell he really cares about the quality of his employees’ lives in and outside of work.” – A DocuSign employee in Seattle

2. Michael F. Mahoney, Boston Scientific

CEO approval rating: 99%

“The CEO is refreshing and one of us. He doesn’t keep to the ivory tower, but instead is approachable and visible. He has a vision and for the past five plus years it has worked.” – A Boston Scientific senior operations manager in Maple Grove, Minnesota

1. Eric S. Yuan, Zoom Video Communications

CEO approval rating: 99%

“I am so grateful to be a part of Zoom and really appreciate the company culture and the way that leadership supports employees. Eric Yuan is truly an inspiring leader who wants to make the world a better place.” – A Zoom Video Communications account executive in San Jose