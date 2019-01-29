Here’s how much the typical worker earns in America’s 10 biggest cities

caption National wages have increased by 2.3% in the past year. source 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

While 2018 saw slow wage growth, 2019 is off to a strong start, according to Glassdoor‘s latest Local Pay Report.

The US median base pay is currently $52,964 – an increase of 2.3% year-over-year, according to the report.

The median base pay is higher than that in the 10 biggest US cities, three of which have seen a wage growth of at least 3% over the last year.

Low unemployment usually results in fast wage growth.

But although 2018 saw unemployment in the US fall below 4% for the first time since 2000 and added jobs for a record-setting 91st consecutive month in April, wage growth was “sluggish” for the year, Business Insider’s Rich Feloni previously reported.

However, Glassdoor’s latest Local Pay Report shows that wage growth has started strong in 2019. The national median base pay is currently $52,964 – an increase of 2.3% year-over-year.

“The positive wage growth we see is consistent with the increasingly tight labor market, where employers are continuing to raise wages to attract scarce workers,” states the report.

Larger metro areas are more likely to see higher salaries to keep up with the cost of living in the area. Glassdoor broke down the median base pay and year-over-year growth in the 10 biggest US cities. All have a median base pay above the national median, ranging from $56,025 in Houston to $71,980 in San Francisco.

Three cities – San Francisco, Philadelphia, and New York City – have seen wage growth of at least 3%.

Below, see the median base pay for the biggest 10 US cities, ranked from smallest to largest year-over-year increase.

10. Houston, Texas: $56,025

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 1.2%

9. Chicago, Illinois: $57,436

source Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 2.4%

8. Atlanta, Georgia: $55,148

Percentage increase from last year: 2.6%

7. Washington, DC: $61,381

source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 2.6%

6. Boston, Massachusetts: $61,011

source Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 2.7%

5. Seattle, Washington: $62,808

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 2.7%

4. Los Angeles, California: $62,172

source Chones/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 2.9%

3. New York City, New York: $63,655

source Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 3%

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: $56,645

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 3.1%

1. San Francisco, California: $71,980

source Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Percentage increase from last year: 3.6%