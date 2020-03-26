You can find out your current glasses prescription using this app by GlassesUSA, making it super quick and easy to order a new pair

source GlassesUSA.com

As the fastest growing online eyewear retailer, GlassesUSA.com has become a dependable source for stylish and affordable glasses.

With a newly developed app called Prescription Scanner, GlassesUSA.com can now help you figure out your current prescription without having to go to or call your eye doctor, saving time and money.

In 15 minutes or less, you can get an accurate prescription and start shopping for new frames. I went through the process and it was hands down the easiest and fast way I’ve ever gotten a new pair.

As someone who has worn glasses for a large majority of my life, I’ve been through the process of buying new pairs quite a few times – and know just how long and annoying it can be. It consists of going to an eye doctor, getting an updated prescription, going to a brick and mortar store, picking out glasses, paying more than you’d probably like to, waiting days on end for them to arrive, and finally, returning back to the store to pick them up.

Luckily, with online glasses startups, going through the traditional buying process isn’t the only option and GlassesUSA.com is leading the way. As the fastest growing online eyewear retailer, the company has thousands of stylish frames and prices that are far better than traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.

Overall, the site has made buying glasses a better experience for consumers, but its new Prescription Scanner App is a real game-changer. The Prescription Scanner App helps you accurately figure out your current prescription in minutes without going to an eye doctor, and it’s completely free.

It is worth noting that the Prescription Scanner App doesn’t completely eliminate the need for routine visits to your eye doctor. It retrieves the prescription from your current glasses, which is convenient for lost prescriptions, buying a second pair, or anyone with a prescription that hasn’t changed.

GlassesUSA.com provided me with a free promo code so that I could put the app to the test myself by ordering a pair of glasses. In my case, I recently got a new pair of glasses using the standard buying procedure. While I love my new rounded frames, I sometimes miss wearing my older square Ray-Bans, so I used the app to order something similar to my old ones with my updated prescription. The app was surprisingly accurate, the selection of frames was very impressive, and the shipping time was much shorter than lead times at typical eyewear stores.

source GlassesUSA.com

Here how it works: In order to use the Prescription Scanner App, you’ll need a smartphone, a computer, your current glasses, and a credit card (for its magnetic property, not to pay for anything).

The first step is to connect your computer and phone via the Prescription Scanner App. You can have a direct download link to the app sent to your phone from here. Once you’ve got the app on your phone, open it and scan the QR code on your computer screen to pair both devices.

Next, you need to calibrate the size of your screen using a credit card. This makes sure that the measurements to follow are accurate. All you have to do is place your card on your computer screen in between the dots and line up the guidelines on your phone to match.

source GlassesUSA.com

Once that’s completed, you’re ready to scan your current glasses for their prescription. While holding your glasses in the space between your computer and your phone, you’ll follow a few in-app voice prompts to accurately read the lenses. The prompts include holding the lenses center with the eyes on the screen and slightly tilting the glasses back and forth. This step is the longest part of the process, but is still very quick at maybe 3 or 4 minutes. Keep in mind that the app only works on single vision prescriptions between -6.00 and +3.00 and a cylinder measurement lower than -2.50. Most people fall in between that threshold, but if your lenses are very strong, very weak, or bifocals, it won’t accurately read them.

source GlassesUSA.com

Next, you’ll use your credit card again to measure your PD or pupillary distance. This is an important part of prescriptions because it ensures the power of your lens is at the center of your eye, not off to the side. Once the app is ready, it’ll take a selfie to get the measurement.

source GlassesUSA.com

Next, you fill out basic account information (name, email address, password, etc.) so that you can access your prescription results. The process was about 15 minutes from start to finish, and I was pleasantly surprised with a prescription that was identical to the one I had received from my eye doctor a few months back.

Although GlassesUSA.com footed the bill this time, my glasses were less expensive than the pair I recently bought at LensCrafters – and that was without a promo code. With the current 40% and 60% off promotions at GlassesUSA.com, you can save a lot more than with any deal going on in a traditional glasses store.

Even without 20/20 vision, the GlassesUSA.com Prescription Scanner App is a clear winner.