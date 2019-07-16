A billionaire hedge fund manager and his wife maintained social and charitable ties with Jeffrey Epstein, even after he went to jail for prostitution

caption Highbridge Capital co-founder Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva Andersson-Dubin maintained ties with Jeffrey Epstein after he went to jail in 2008. source Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson Dubin, have been friendly with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for decades.

A Business Insider investigation revealed new ties between the Dubins and Epstein, including a letter from Eva Dubin telling Epstein’s probation officer that he could be around their children ahead of Thanksgiving.

Before Epstein went to jail in 2008 for charges including procuring a minor for prostitution, he and Glenn Dubin invested millions in a hedge fund deal that went south, detailed by Business Insider for the first time.

After Epstein got out of jail, Eva Dubin set up a foundation so that Epstein could donate to her breast cancer charity without his name attached.

A prominent hedge fund manager and his model-turned doctor-turned philanthropist wife had longtime ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein – and their relationship didn’t end when Epstein went to jail for prostitution in 2008.

Instead, Glenn and Eva Dubin invited him to their home for a large Thanksgiving celebration in 2009, after he served 13 months in jail. Before the holiday, Eva Dubin wrote to Epstein’s probation officer in an email obtained by Business Insider to say she and her husband were “100% comfortable” with Epstein around their children, including their then-teenage daughter.

An investigation by Business Insider revealed that the billionaire Dubins, well known in New York and Palm Beach circles, had numerous financial, social, and philanthropic ties to Epstein. While the couple didn’t end their relationship after Dubin went to jail in 2008, they’re now trying to distance themselves from the sex offender. Through a spokesperson, they said that Eva Dubin had known Epstein for decades and thought he rehabilitated himself after his plea to charges including procuring a minor for prostitution.

“The Dubins are horrified by the new allegations against Jeffrey Epstein,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “Had they been aware of the vile and unspeakable conduct described in these new allegations, they would have cut off all ties and certainly never have allowed their children to be in his presence.”

The Dubins are the latest high-profile Wall Street family to come under scrutiny for ties to Epstein. Last week, Business Insider revealed that Epstein was the director of the private-equity guru Leon Black’s family foundation from at least 2001 through 2012. The Blacks later said he resigned in 2007 and that they submitted erroneous tax forms for years.