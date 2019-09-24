Adam Neumann leaves a global empire of coworking spaces. These are the cities with the most WeWork offices, and how much they cost.

caption Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann created a global empire. source Reuters

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann stepped down Tuesday after the company delayed its highly anticipated IPO.

Neumann created a global WeWork empire during his reign, expanding to more than 110 cities in 29 countries. New York City has the most spaces with 60 locations, followed by Shanghai and London.

Here are the 15 cities with the most WeWork offices, and how much it costs to rent space there.

WeWork’s cofounder Adam Neumann may be out as CEO, but he leaves behind a massive global empire of coworking spaces.

During his reign, Neumann expanded WeWork from its New York City headquarters to more than 110 cities across 29 countries. The company currently offers 604,000 workstations globally.

New York City has the most coworking spaces with 60 locations, but Shanghai and London each have over 35 spaces, according to UK-based gaming-supplies company Liberty Games. The company analyzed the number of WeWork offices around the world in a report on the best cities for coworking spaces. Per that research, renting an office can cost under $300 in Mexico City for a hotdesk (shared table space).

Neumann stepped down as CEO Tuesday after delaying its highly anticipated IPO due to concerns over the company’s murky growth strategy and reports of being over-valuated. The CEO himself came under fire for leasing a handful of buildings that he owns back to WeWork, a potential conflict of interest.

Still, here are where the ousted CEO opened real estate across the world – and how much it costs to rent space in US dollars:

15. Chicago, USA, has 11 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $350

Private office cost (per month): $731

14. Boston, USA, has 11 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $419

Private office cost (per month): $988

13. Mexico City, Mexico, has 14 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $245

Private office cost (per month): $410

12. São Paulo, Brazil, has 14 total spaces.

caption A helicopter flies over the skyline of Sao Paulo February 12, 2015.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $311

Private office cost (per month): $587

11. Paris, France, has 14 total spaces.

caption Paris, France

Hotdesk cost (per month): $465

Private office cost (per month): $998

10. Seattle, USA, has 15 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $365

Private office cost (per month): $717

9. Washington, DC, has 16 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $372

Private office cost (per month): $711

8. Tokyo, Japan, has 16 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $650

Private office cost (per month): $18,465

7. Seoul, South Korea, has 17 total spaces.

caption Seoul, South Korea.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $310

Private office cost (per month): $667

6. Beijing, China, has 21 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $323

Private office cost (per month): $677

5. San Francisco and the Bay Area in the US has 26 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $498

Private office cost (per month): $1,018

4. Los Angeles, USA, has 27 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $395

Private office cost (per month): $794

3. Shanghai, China, has 37 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $316

Private office cost (per month): $691

2. London, UK, has 47 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $578

Private office cost (per month): $1,360

1. New York City, USA, has 60 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $470

Private office cost (per month): $1,094