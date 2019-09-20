Photos show huge protests around the world, where hundreds of thousands are striking to demand action on climate change

caption Global Climate Strike protesters are seen at a rally in Brisbane on September 20, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia source Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Millions of people are expected to walk out of school and work on Friday, kicking off a week of protests calling for action to combat climate change.

The so-called global climate strike is part of a movement led by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg that has already seen a year of children leaving school to protest. Friday’s protests invite adults to join.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in Australia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Turkey, Kenya, Germany, the UK, and other countries, and protests are due to continue around the world.

Millions of people around the world are expected to walk out of school and work on Friday, as part of the global climate strike inspired by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

It is the first of several planned events ahead of and during the United Nations Climate Action Summit next week.

The strikes started in Australia on Friday morning, where School Strike 4 Climate, the organizers of the event, say over 300,000 people took part across the country. They are spreading across the planet over the course of today, already reaching Thailand, India, Bangladesh, Germany, Turkey, Kenya, the UK, and many other countries.

“This is basically the only way to have our voice heard,” Nishtha Sharma, 17, of Melbourne, Australia told Business Insider.

Here’s a look at some of the protests:

400 protests have been announced across Germany along. Here, people flood the streets of Hamburg.

source Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images

In Berlin, demonstrators stood with a rope around their necks on blocks of ice in front o the Brandenburg Gate.

source Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

The protests have also reached Kenya, where demonstraters are highlighting damage caused by plastic waste.

source REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Organizers say over 300,000 people took part in the protests across Australia. Here, protesters march in Melbourne.

source Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

This photograph shows a huge crowd in a Sydney park.

source Kym Chapple

It was tweeted by Kym Chapple, a politician for Australia’s Greens Party.

The protests are led by school students, who started the movement this year by skipping school on Fridays to call for government action on climate change.

caption A boy holds up a sign outside Parliament House in Sydney, Australia. source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The students reject the common criticism that they should be in school.

Danielle Porepilliasana, a high school student in Sydney, said: “World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work. I’d like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once.”

Some protesters joked about how they were skipping school for the day.

caption Global Climate Strike protesters are seen at a rally in Brisbane on September 20, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. source Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

The top 10 carbon emitters in the country also took questions from schoolchildren on Friday.

People of all ages ⁠— including babies, toddlers, teens, and adults — gathered across the country.

caption Global Climate Strike protesters are seen at a rally in Brisbane on September 20, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

“I’m worried about the animals,” 9-year-old Maeve, from Melbourne, told Business Insider.

“I’m worried about the ice melting which isn’t very good.”

The protests are now spreading across the planet.

caption Global Climate Strike protesters are seen at a rally in Brisbane on September 20, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia source Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

In Thailand, people protested in front of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Bangkok.

source Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

They staged a “die-in,” an attempt to symbolize the consequences of climate change. They also delivered a letter to the government calling on it to declare a climate emergency and phase out coal.

source Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Students gathered on Marovo Island in the Solomon Islands — an island chain close to Papua New Guinea.

The Solomon Islands, located in the Pacific, are already experiencing the effects of rising sea levels, flooding, and erosion. Communities have had to relocate on these low-lying islands, and several reef islands have been lost to the sea.

And students gathered in low-lying Bangladesh, calling for political leadership.

source Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Adults also took part in the protest. Here, people in Dhaka, Bangladesh, demand action.

caption School students and protesters gather during a climate strike rally on September 20, 2019 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. source Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Schoolchildren in Turkey are also demonstrating.

source Esra Hacioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People also protested in Tokyo.

source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Students also took to the streets in Poland. Here are some protesters in Krakow.

There was also a protest in Hong Kong.

caption Protesters hold signs and chant slogans during the Hong Kong Climate Strike rally on September 20, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The protests have also reached Cyprus.