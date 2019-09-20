The Global Climate Strike inspired amazingly creative posters. Here are some of the funniest and most clever.

- Millions of people across the world marched Friday to protest climate change.
- The UN Climate Summit is coming up next week in New York City.
- Unsurprisingly, protesters are getting innovative with how they are telling the world that they are fed up with a changing climate and a lack of action.
It’s going to take a whole lot of creativity to get us out of this world-wide disaster called climate change. Luckily, it looks like the activists on the streets across the world are already thinking outside the box with snarky, unique, and powerful signs.
Millions of people are expected to march in cities across the globe in the lead up to the UN Climate Summit in New York City this week – many of which are young people and school children.
Here’s a roundup of the best signs from the Global Climate Strike captured by Insider’s reporters and on social media.
Well, she’s not lying.
The kids are alright. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/pnDkeKmwXe
— J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) September 20, 2019
Possibly the best reason to break out the dino-suit.
“Y’all bout to go extinct like me.” More signs from Austin’s #ClimateStrike, where dozens of students have walked out of school to protest. pic.twitter.com/Ve2MsnX77Q
— Nicole Cobler (@nicolecobler) September 20, 2019
Lizzo, please save us all.
The @lizzo X #ClimateStrike sign this world deserves. pic.twitter.com/bEdJdaW1ej
— Alex Anastassiou (@alexanasta_) September 20, 2019
Not the Hot Girl Summer we wanted, but maybe the Hot Girl Summer we deserve after reaching an all-time high for carbon emissions last year.
There are some uses for carbon dioxide other than wrecking the planet.
source
Melia Russell/Business Insider
And don’t forget to recycle.
Hands down best sign #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/rsNdhhZjCY
— Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) September 20, 2019
Would much rather have “fetch” happen.
Asking the tough questions here.
source
Melia Russell/Business Insider
Can eighth-grade science grades be released like tax records next election?
Some great signs here in Melbourne…#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/okGnX6G7Gc
— ????Tim Bell ⧖⃝ (@timpoliti) September 20, 2019
Honestly, climate change is probably the only thing scarier.
Not these darn filters again.
At Melbourne’s #ClimateStrike and all I can see is people and signs. pic.twitter.com/kGHDLVxNxW
— Jay Parker (@jaypeawrites) September 20, 2019
It would be a lot cooler if we had more climate policy, at least temperature-wise.
These are my favourite Sydney #climatestrike signs from today pic.twitter.com/PJM2oYWVta
— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 20, 2019
And more reliable?
Hands down the best sign I've seen at the Carlisle #ClimateStrike today! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mZbg1jzrIm
— Rachel Owen ???? ???? (@rachelowenmedia) September 20, 2019
Bring on more inflatable dinosaurs.
Bonus kudos to protesters in Antarctica.
Climate change is not a possibility for the distant future, it is the REALITY OF TODAY!!! It’s time to rise before it’s too late. We support you, climate strikers. With love and hope from Antarctica.#ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/Z4AoIuPXWw
— Dr. Kim Bernard (@psycho_kriller) September 20, 2019