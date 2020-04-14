The number of coronavirus cases globally just topped 2 million

caption A worker controls the temperature of a woman as she arrives at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. source Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases globally spiked to two million on Monday evening.

The number of coronavirus deaths stands at 119,483.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The number of coronavirus cases globally spiked to two million on Monday evening.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a tally of the number of coronavirus cases around the world, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 2,019,320 as of 8 p.m. ET.

The number of coronavirus deaths stands at 119,483.

The US is the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases by far, with over 680,000 cases as of Monday. It has recorded 23,529 deaths, with a majority of deaths taking place in New York state.

This is a developing story.