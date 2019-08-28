Global Data Solution Provider Syniti Names Industry and Region Veteran Gordon Lam as President APJ

BOSTON,MA, USA – Media OutReach – August 28, 2019 – Syniti, a global data solution provider, today announced its CEO Kevin Campbell and its Board of Directors have named industry and region veteran Gordon Lam as its President for the hyper growth APJ region. Gordon has over 25 years of experience in driving growth and leading diverse global teams. A seasoned leader in sales, marketing and business planning, Gordon has a proven record in delivering consistent multi-year hyper growth in Fortune 500 companies such as Dell, Microsoft, SAP and NetApp where he held various leadership roles. He was also formerly CTO of CSC Asia where he guided enterprises through their transformation journey.









“We are excited to have Gordon on board. Asia Pacific & Japan is a major growth market for Syniti. During our eight-year history in APJ, we’ve seen a 15X revenue growth over the period with strong profit margins. APJ also hosts two of our five Global Delivery Centers in support of our consulting and service solutions,” says CEO Kevin Campbell. “Innovation is key to our core values. This region has excelled in creating and offering innovative data journey solutions ranging from Data Migration, Master Data Management, Data Science, Business Planning, and others.”

Leading the charge in Syniti Asia Pacific and Japan, Gordon has overall financial performance responsibility for customer sales and delivery, operational excellence, and services, with a focus on driving growth, market leadership along with employee, partner and customer success.

“The decision to join Syniti was thought-provoking and convincing at the same time. Disruption and transition are happening on many fronts in every industry. Businesses are racing to adopt digital transformation. Innovation separates the winners from the followers, customer experience being harvested to gain competitive edge. At the heart of all, there is one thing is common — Data. It is my belief that data will be the asset for the future and that is Syniti’s sweet spot.” says Gordon, President, Asia Pacific & Japan.

Bill Green, Chairman of the Board, said, “I have always been compelled by the need for customer intimacy and understanding of the market we serve. With his extensive knowledge of the region, our industry, and his proven record of building high performance teams, Gordon is a natural choice for the 300-people strong Syniti APJ.”

Born in Hong Kong, Gordon migrated to Sydney, Australia, with his family at a young age. He now lives in Singapore and is an active rock climber, cyclist, and skier amidst being a technologist at heart.

About Syniti

Syniti , formerly BackOffice Associates , was founded to solve business’ complex data challenges , bringing synergy between data and business, delivering confidence and progress along clients’ business transformation journey. Through a combination of unique data expertise, services, and intelligent software leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, we help clients manage their data journey from data conversion to data quality, data archival and replication, master data management, analytics, information governance, and data strategy.

Utilizing the market’s top data specialists, validated industry knowledge and proven methodologies, Syniti has led thousands of successful data journey projects for Forbes Global 2000 organizations. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Syniti operates in 25 countries around the globe.

Syniti is a purpose-driven organization with focus on accelerating global and human progress, one data challenge at a time.

SAP resells SAP Advance Data Migration and Information Steward Accelerator by BackOffice Associates, LLC, doing business as Syniti, as SAP Solution Extensions .





