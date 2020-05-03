This $650,000 pop-top RV built on a medium-duty truck platform can fit 2 queen beds — see inside ‘Pangea’

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles. source Global Expedition Vehicles

Global Expedition Vehicles created the Pangea RV that can be built on medium-duty trucks from brands like Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Trucks.

The roof of the Pangea can be lifted to access the lofted sleeping areas.

Like any non-mobile home, the Pangea has a kitchen, a bathroom, a dining area, storage units, and beds.

Pangea starts at $650,000, the same price as Global Expedition Vehicle’s UXV-MAX build.

Global Expedition Vehicles, which specializes in custom overlanding vehicles, created the Pangea RV that can be built on medium-duty trucks from brands like Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Trucks.

The Pangea has amenities that can be found in any non-mobile home, such as a kitchen, a dining area, a bathroom, and several beds. But unlike traditional homes, the roof of the Pangea can be hydraulically lifted, giving the tiny home a 10-foot interior height and access to the lofted beds.

In total, the tiny home on wheels is 8 feet wide and 17 feet long, although customers can request the length to be extended up to 25 feet. The interior dimensions of the tiny home falls just a bit shorter with a length of 16.3 feet, width of 7.3 feet, and height of 6.3 feet from the floor to the bottom of the lofted bed.

This isn’t the only build from Missouri-based Global Expedition Vehicles: the company has at least nine other builds – not including custom designs – including the UXV-MAX which, along with the Pangea, starts at $650,000.

Natural light floods into the Pangea through its flush-mounted windows and electric skylight.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The glass windows also all come with shades and insect screens.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

For safe entry at night, there is a motion-sensing LED light by the entryway door — which also includes a three-point lock — that automatically turns on.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The overlander has vinyl flooring, and white fiberglass walls and a ceiling that is easy to clean, according to Global Expedition Vehicles.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

Storage can be found throughout the Pangea. This includes the cabinets above the dining booth and rear storage compartments.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

For the RV enthusiasts who also double as foodies, the Pangea has a kitchen with every traditional kitchen amenity.

For example, there’s a sink, induction cooktop, seven-cubic-foot refrigerator with two drawers …

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

… 2.7-cubic-foot freezer, and a microwave convection oven.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The kitchen countertops can be lined with granite to give the Pangea a luxurious touch.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

There’s also an option to include a steam oven or to convert the single or double induction cooktop to a diesel base.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The kitchen’s custom cabinets and drawers allow for cookware and pantry staple storage.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The kitchen’s 120-volt outlets allow cooks to use plug-in kitchen tools, like a blender.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

Meals made in the kitchen can be eaten at the dining booth that can seat six people.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The booth sits beside two windows, allowing for a scenic meal.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The U-shaped booth can also be optionally replaced with a sofa or chairs.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

USB and 120-volt outlets near the booth also allow it to be used as a workspace.

The dining area can be converted into a 60-inch by 80-inch bed.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

However, the dining booth-bed isn’t the only sleeping space on the build.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

There’s a lofted platform that can fit a king-sized mattress. However, there’s also the option to include two lofted sleeping areas that can each fit queen beds.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The lofted beds can be accessed when the roof is lifted …

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

… using a staircase with integrated storage units for smaller belongings.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The bedrooms are also equipped with reading lights and a headboard that has a 120-volt and USB outlet.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

After a long day out, Pangea owners can clean up in the bathroom …

… which is equipped with a shower, cassette toilet, medicine cabinet with a mirror front, sink, and cabinet for toiletry storage.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The bathroom and kitchen sources water from the water heater and 140-gallon water tank. There’s also a 42-gallon grey water tank onboard the RV.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

For outdoor relaxing, the Pangea can be fitted with an awning that can either be manually operated or electronically operated.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

But for indoor entertainment, the build comes with wall-mounted television and Bluetooth-capable speakers.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

A washer and dryer can be selected as an optional upgrade.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The tiny home on wheels comes with a heater, air conditioner, and roof fan that regulates the temperature of the home, which is already insulated with closed-cell foam.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

These amenities are all powered with an inverter charger, three 200-watt solar panels, 3,200-watt diesel generator, and three 270-amp hour AGM batteries, to name a few power sources.

caption The Pangea Lifting Roof build by Global Expedition Vehicles.

The Pangea can be built on medium-duty trucks from automakers like Kenworth, International, and BAE, along with Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner.