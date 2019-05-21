Global Gaming Expo Gears up to Host its Most Extensive Expo Ever

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 21, 2019 – Today, the opening day of its 13th edition of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, the leading Asian trade event and conference for the gaming and entertainment industry.





G2E Asia 2019 gears up to host its most extensive expo ever and new bi-level exhibition space. The event will kick off with nearly 200 exhibitors, displaying new and cutting-edge products, solutions and technologies stretching across 34,000 square meters. It will also welcome more than 18,000 visitors from all major gaming operators and integrated resorts in Asia and abroad.





“G2E Asia just keeps getting better and better. This year, we’re proud and excited to introduce our new bi-level and ultra-diverse show floor to serve our biggest turn-out yet! This year’s expert-led conference program and networking offerings, combined with two new and innovative segments, expand and evolve alongside the industry they serve. Together with our growing cache of complimentary digital tools, we never waver in our commitment to continually deliver value-added services, maximizing ROI and enhancing event experience for all.” said Josephine Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Reed Exhibitions Greater China.





G2E Asia 2019 will feature its most diverse edition to date in segments reaching all corners of the industry’s gaming and non-gaming sectors. This year’s Lower Level will host: Slots & Electronic Gaming Machines, Table Games, Parts & Components, IR Tech & Business Solutions and Security Surveillance, where its Upper Level will house Game Development, Gaming Platform Development, Sports Betting, Lottery, eSports, and all things Financial Technology.









The 13th edition of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, opens today at Venetian Macao. Officiating guests (from left to right): Mr. Robert McBain, Chief Financial Officer of SJM Holdings Limited, Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Ms. Linda Chen, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Ms. Synthia Chan, Council Chairperson, Macau Fair & Trade Association, Mr. Alfredo Lim, President & COO, Phillpine Amusement & Gaming Corporation, Mr. Bill Miller, President and CEO, American Gaming Association, Ms. Chan Tze Wa, Deputy Director, Macau Economic Bureau, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director, Macau Government Tourism Office, Mr. Ip Sio Kai, Legislator, Legislative Assembly of Macau Special Administrative Region, Mr. Michael Cheng, President , Reed Exhibitions, Greater China, Mr. Ho Hoi Ming, President of Board of Directors, Macao Convention & Exhibition Association, Dr. Wilfred Wong, President, Sands China Ltd, Mr. Grant Bowie, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, MGM China Holdings Limited, Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources / Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Mr. Robert Parente, Vice President, Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers.









The first edition of ArtBiz Asia Forum will be held in today and tomorrow in Venetian Macao. The opening reception welcomes honorable guests including Mr. Shao Bin, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture, Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao S.A.R., Ms. Mok Ian Ian, the Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ms. Helena de Senna Fernandes, Ç, Mr. Leong Heng Teng, the Chairman of the administrative committee of the Cultural and Creative Industries Fund, Mr. Kevin Ho, Committee of Cultural Advisory Committee of Macao S.A.R., Ms. Josephine Lee, COO, Reed Exhibitions Ltd. Greater China, Ms. Patricia Cheong, President of MICSIA, Ms. May Su, Chairman of Supervisory Board of MICSIA, Ms. Alice T.H.W. Chiu, director of Henyep Development Holdings Ltd., Mr. Carlos Marreiros, Chairman of Marreiros Arqueitectos Associados, renowned artist Mr. Konstantin Bessmertny, Mr. Manuel Pires, Chairman of Executive Committee of TDM.





Highlights across the three-day G2E Asia 2019 expo include:





Three content-rich days of Conferences and Forums

G2E Asia 2019 Conference Program is featuring more high-level industry leaders, influencers and experts. Ms. Daisy Ho, Chairman and Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A., will be delivering the Opening Day keynote address, kicking off the day’s theme of “China’s Greater Bay Area: Opportunities and Challenges for Macau and for our Key Industry.” The afternoon session will hold an exclusive spotlight on Japan’s gaming outlook as it prepares to join Asia’s IR industry, together with its potential economic impacts on neighboring markets.





On Day 2, the conference will highlight the effects of technology on the customer experience landscape, including how to develop a unified analytics platform that will produce award-winning customer experiences. Also on day two, Finance Technology Forum will present parallel with morning sessions centering around the latest technology developments and innovations in digital payments and finance security. Afternoon sessions will focus exclusively on blockchain and gaming technology, with keynotes on responsible gaming and technology related to operators and academics, respectively.





The final day will cover on gaming innovation and technology, providing a general overview and future outlook of sports betting in key Asian territories, followed by an afternoon keynote from Zane Moi, Deputy General Manager and Head of Partner Ecosystems for Amazon Web Service, with exclusive topic “Digital Innovation: Increase Agility and Go Global.”





Held concurrently on day three, IAGA Best Practices returns with sessions overviewing responsible gaming, followed by a regional casino-led panel on creating and implementing effective responsible gaming measures.





Commendation, Education & Regulation Amongst New Highlights at G2E Asia 2019

More highlights shall include this evening’s G2E Asia Awards, a gala event, co-organized by G2E Asia and Inside Asian Gaming, celebrating the achievements of the brightest companies in Asian gaming and entertainment. Tonight, a ceremony to be attended by the top tier of gaming and entertainment industry will be held to honor the best and the brightest across 12 categories.





The Gaming Regulators Networking Luncheon will be held the second day to provide a platform for gaming professionals to share ideas on how to enhance the development of the inudstry. The networking platform will give regulators a chance to exhange views, share updates and explore co-operation opportunities, at a time when the gaming market in Asia remains fast changing and rapidly growing.





The Future Technology Leaders Networking Luncheon has been added to this year’s activity-filled agenda, to provide a networking platform for over 40 Future Technology Leaders to get inspired and discuss new trends, solutions and technology that drive better customers’ engagement and enhance efficiencies.





G2E Asia promises to deliver a treasure trove of diverse and targeted onsite activities for conducting business and making new connections. Visitors can choose from a variety of Segmented Industry Cocktails, including the Table Games Networking Cocktail, Slots Networking Cocktail and Lottery Networking Cocktail, together with the new Esports Networking Cocktail. Premier events include the Presidents’ Reception, an exclusive, invitation-only cocktail for senior executives. The G2E Asia After Party, hosted each evening at Macau’s popular Club Cubic, is open to all attendees for after-hour networking opps.





The Asia Lottery Forum also makes a much-anticipated return to the G2E Asia show floor this year. This is an unrivalled opportunity for over 300 local and international lottery industry experts and operators to network and discuss the latest industry developments in the internet era.





Visit G2E Asia 2019 and register on arrival at Venetian Macao to take part. For more information, please visit www.g2easia.com .

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming –entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association (AGA)

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading event organizer, with over 500 events in 30 countries, and a staff of 3,900 exhibition specialists. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.