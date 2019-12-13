Global stocks and the pound soar as euphoric traders cheer a US-China trade deal and a landslide UK election result

source Getty/Scott Olson

Global stocks surged to all-time highs on Friday after Donald Trump struck a preliminary trade deal with China to suspend tariffs set to go live on Sunday, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives achieved a landslide victory in the UK’s general election.

The MSCI index of developed and emerging world equity markets touched an all-time high on Friday. In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed at record levels on Thursday. Britain’s FTSE 250 hit a new high on Friday, and Europe’s Stoxx 600 broke its intraday record.

Domestic-focused UK stocks including Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, and EasyJet, all rallied by 10% or more. The British pound touched a 19-month high, and was up 1.7% against the US dollar at $1.34 at the time of writing.

President Trump reportedly signed a phase-one agreement with China on Thursday to stave off an expansion of duties to $160 billion worth of smartphones, laptops, toys, clothing, and other Chinese imports. Meanwhile, the Tories won at least 364 seats in the House of Commons, surpassing the 326 needed for a majority and paving the way for Britain to leave the European Union.

“Some investors will see today as Christmas come early, as we see a convergence of two critical political risks coming to some resolve,” Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Wealth Management, said in an email. “Indications of a strong electoral outcome in the UK and developments towards a Phase 1 US-China trade deal have lifted the mood in the markets. “

Here’s the market roundup as of 9.36 a.m. in London (4:36 a.m. in New York).