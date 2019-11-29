The best beauty products to buy for 20% off during Glossier’s Black Friday sale

caption During Glossier’s Black Friday sale, the bestselling Cloud Paints are $14.40. source Glossier

Beauty startup Glossier is offering 20% off the entire site starting Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday on December 2. The only exclusions are on gift cards and GlossiWEAR, the brand’s line of merch. There is also no promo code, the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Glossier rarely has sales, so whether you’re looking to switch up your skin-care routine for winter, stock up on your favorite concealer, or are looking for a great gift, this Black Friday sale is worth checking out. We’re big fans of Cloud Paint, the brand’s creamy cheek tint; Lash Slick, a barely-there mascara; and Balm Dotcom, the cult-favorite do-it-all balm.

Glossier has had a pretty big year. Not only has the brand continued to build its cult-like following among millennials and released a slew of new products, but it became a retail “unicorn” after a $1.2 billion valuation. What better way to celebrate this success than a great Black Friday sale.

The 7 best Black Friday Glossier deals:

