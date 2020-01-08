I used Glossier’s hybrid Bubblewrap eye and lip cream twice a day for a month and my skin has never felt so hydrated

source Glossier

Glossier Bubblewrap ($26) is multi-use cream designed for eyes and lips.

The skin in these areas is similarly delicate and requires extra care and nourishment.

This fast-absorbing moisturizer is labeled as hypoallergenic, vegan, and ophthalmologist-tested to be safe for sensitive skin.

I’ve been using it morning and night for about a month and have seen an improvement in the overall moisture levels of my eyes and lips, along with slightly diminished fine lines.

Around the age of 25 (I’m currently 28), I became obsessed with eye cream. While I’ve always treated my skin pretty nicely, I’m not above rubbing my dry eyes with curled fists or violently poking at my lid while trying to dislodge a buried eyelash or piece of dust from time to time. When the first few fine lines started creeping in, I began an earnest search for the ideal eye cream.

Even the most effective formulas won’t totally diminish wrinkles, but it’s a fact that well-moisturized skin looks younger, plumper, and smoother. My new favorite formula is from Glossier. Like most of the brand’s offerings, its Bubblewrap moisturizer is gentle and designed to fit seamlessly into your existing routine. It’s a hybrid eye and lip cream that provides both an instant plumping effect and long-lasting hydration.

The texture of Glossier’s Bubblewrap cream is silky and gel-like.

This cream is extremely lightweight, with an almost gel-like texture that comes out white and blends completely clear, leaving behind a dewy sheen. I appreciate how easily the formula melts into the skin. Some thicker eye creams require a lot of tapping around the orbital bone, but this one disappears quickly, leaving only plump skin behind. I find that some eye creams cause my concealer to bunch weirdly, but coverage products blend even better on top of Bubblewrap.

Keep in mind that this product is focused on hydrating and improving texture, rather than anti-aging. I use Bubblewrap in the mornings and every other night I switch it out with a cream that contains retinol. That’s not to say the ingredients aren’t impressive for eyes and lips: two varieties of hyaluronic acid, a “moisturizing task force” of avocado and squalane oils, and antioxidant-packed botanical extracts.

The formula works well for lips as well as eyes.

The double-duty aspect makes this product stand out from the thousands of similar creams on the market. According to Glossier, the skin on your lips is actually pretty similar in texture to the skin around the eyes, so the same ingredients can give support to both areas. As a lip cream, this doesn’t have the instant gratification of a balm, but applying a little to my lips each night has resulted in an overall softer texture and fewer flakes, which means I reach for less Chapstick during the day. It feels like a very lightweight lotion, rather than a thick balm, and has a little bit of a taste for the first few minutes before it completely sinks in. After a month or so of daily Bubblewrap use, I’ve noticed fewer visible lines around my eyes, smoother concealer and lipstick application, and softer skin around my eyes and lips. The plumping effects are not dramatic, but are definitely there.

The packaging is cleverly designed so you don’t waste product.

Packaging is another major plus; instead of a jar, Bubblewrap comes in a tube with a pump mechanism that dispenses the perfect amount for both eyes in one go. I suggest pressing down gently for about half a pump to use on lips, otherwise you’ll have too much.

The price is pretty reasonable, all things considered.

At $26 for .74 ounces (or 22 ml) this is quite an affordable eye cream, and I anticipate it lasting for a good while, even with consistent use.

The bottom line:

Glossier’s Bubblewrap is an ultra-hydrating and lightweight eye and lip cream that’s ideal for sensitive skin and wearing underneath makeup. While I prefer it around the eyes, it’s a nice way to stave off dryness and flaking on the mouth (in addition to your favorite lip balm). I recommend rotating with a more potent anti-aging cream every other night if you’re looking to majorly improve or prevent fine lines and wrinkles.