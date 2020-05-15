caption Glover Teixeira injured Anthony Smith multiple times. source Photo by Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports, Reuters

Glover Teixeira said he knew he was doing damage to his midweek UFC opponent because his fist hurt from hitting him so much.

Teixeira, 40, may have lost the first of five rounds against Anthony Smith in their light heavyweight match Wednesday, but he went on to dominate.

Smith was even taken to hospital for treatment on two missing teeth, a broken nose, and broken orbital bone.

“My hand is hurting right now from hitting him,” Teixeira told reporters after the bout.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The veteran UFC fighter who knocked an American’s teeth out said he knew he was doing damage because his fist hurt from all the punching.

Glover Teixeira, 40, rolled back the years in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, resoundingly defeating his 31-year-old opponent Anthony Smith with brutal striking.

Footage inside the UFC Octagon showed Smith hand a tooth to the referee Jason Herzog, and Teixeira can be heard apologizing repeatedly, insisting it’s “part of the job.”

Alongside his missing teeth, Smith also suffered a broken nose and broken orbital bone. The beatdown was so thorough, MMA fighters on Twitter were apoplectic that the bout was allowed to go on, rather than called off, and the UFC president Dana White told reporters post-fight that it was “tough to watch” cageside.

Teixeira also spoke to reporters after the bout, saying he was well aware of the injuries which were happening – including to his own hand.

“I know his face was hurt because I was hitting him – my hand is hurting right now from hitting him,” Teixeira said according to MMA Junkie.

“I know his face was hurt and like I said, he gave his tooth to the referee. He told the referee, ‘Here’s my tooth,’ and I apologized to him saying, ‘Hey man, I’m sorry, but it’s part of the job.’

“It is what it is, man.”

The midweek event in Florida was the second of three cards the UFC is holding in the Sunshine State as it restarts its combat calendar following a coronavirus-enforced, two-month hiatus.

It has a final show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, and is apparently planning a fourth event this month reportedly on May 30.

It is unclear, as of yet, where that card will take place but the UFC’s own facility in Las Vegas, the Apex, has been suggested.

Read more:

The UFC showed a leg injury so bad you could see the shin bone underneath, and a commentator gave an awkward giggle

UFC boss Dana White said it was ‘tough to watch’ a fighter get beaten so bad he was left with broken bones and missing teeth

An American called “Boom” scored a 1-punch KO then hit his defenseless, unconscious opponent with 2 hammer-fists on the canvas

An American fighter threw 21 punches in a fight-finishing sequence, and said he’s motivated to one day take on ‘the Khabibs, the Conors’ of UFC

Dana White knew his behind-closed-doors UFC 249 event was a huge success when he got a cageside phone call from Trump