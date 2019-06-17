It looks like a Gmail problem is dumping spam emails in some users’ inboxes

source Shutterstock

It looks like Google is experiencing issues with its spam filters – several users are reporting on social media that spam emails are evading capture, and appearing in people’s regular inboxes.

Reports on social media, and Business Insider’s own experience, shows that some people weren’t getting regular emails while the problem persisted.

The company has since said the service had “already been restored for some users” and that a resolution for all users could be expected soon, though details about the exact issues have not been provided.

If you’ve been seeing spam emails in your regular Gmail inbox today, you’re not alone.

Multiple Gmail users have reported receiving suspicious looking emails on Monday, as it appears Google is experiencing issues with its spam filters.

my gmail spam filter has gone berserk and everything's is making it into the inbox!!!!!! — flemy (@remyismypemy) June 17, 2019

Yo @gmail could you guys fix the spam filter, someone must have accidentally turned it off because I'm getting everything in my mailbox and that won't do at all! — I am Jean-Loup ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@jean_loup) June 17, 2019

At 11:05 AM Pacific Time, Google moved Gmail’s status from “green” to “orange,” meaning there has been a “service disruption.” At 11:24 AM, the company said the service had “already been restored for some users” and that a resolution for all users could be expected soon.

Google did not provide more detail on what the actual issue had been. A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for more information.

Another tweet on Monday suggested that the issue could be more than just Gmail spam filters and actually be affecting emails from being received. This is consistent with at the experience of at least one employee of Business Insider, who reported similar problems.

Now it looks like a full-fledged @gmail outage for some users (including me). No incoming emails at all, outgoing mail works fine. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 17, 2019

As of October 2018, Google said Gmail had 1.5 billion users. It is unclear how many and to what extent Monday’s service disruption has impacted users.

